Review: Whodunit ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ thrills and satisfies | Culture & Leisure

Grab a jacket or blanket before watching Netflix’s gripping The Pale Blue Eye. I don’t care if you’re already in a hot place. You might be on the surface of the sun and still feel cold looking at it.
Set during a relentless winter in upstate New York in 1830, this chilling film with snowy vistas, flickering candles and howling winds will have your teeth chattering. Even lovers frolicking in bed are fully clothed. The only thing that gets the blood moving here is a murder scene.
In fact, it’s not a simple murder that brings Augustus Landor, a retired New York police officer with superior detective skills, to the United States Military Academy at West Point this winter in question. Yes, a cadet died on campus, found hanging from a tree. But someone also harvested his heart.
To solve the case, Landor, played with characteristic taciturn intensity by Christian Bale sporting impressive facial hair, calls in one of the cadets, who is a strange type of military man. That’s when things get weirder: the youngest is the future famous macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, who did spend time at West Point, but not as an undercover detective.
The man you’re looking for is a poet, Poe says, played by an equally intense Harry Melling, who once played the villainous Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise. Poe acknowledges that a heart is just a muscle, but its symbolic value is crucial to solving the case.
The title comes from a line in Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart and the source for this film is a novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Director and screenwriter Scott Cooper creates tension with a series of seemingly unrelated clues, a note fragment, an undecorated military jacket, disembowelled animals.
It’s a film wonderfully grounded in its time and space, where you hear creaking wooden floors and howling owls and darkness covers everything. You smell of the 1830s and greasy, unkempt hair and thick woolen uniforms. At one point, apparently not cold enough, we visit a cooler.
The R-rated thriller takes an unfortunate turn into the occult as our two heroes, a gruff, tragic detective and a romantic, hyper-intellectual poet uncover each other’s secrets. Poe falls in love with a classmate’s sister whom he gives his heart to, got it? and maybe let love blind her. But maybe the detective isn’t telling us everything we need to know either.
Aside from all the cold pale person drama, there’s also a little meta twist. We learn that the leaders of the military academy want the detective to solve this problem quickly because they are catching the heat from Congress. Watch closely and see if you catch John Fetterman, elected senator from Pennsylvania, and his wife in cameos at a tavern. Much of the filming was done in their state.
There are also talented people in the cast that you might miss. Robert Duvall plays an expert in the occult, Gillian Anderson is a haughty matriarch, and Charlotte Gainsbourg plays a love interest for Landor. The ability to deploy this level of talent so quietly is almost brazen.
The movie has a few weird jumps and apparently comes to a spirited conclusion finally some heat, damn it but it’s a false ending. A much better one awaits, one that is unexpected and very, very satisfying. Stay to the end as long as you’re bundled up.
The Pale Blue Eye, a Netflix release, is rated R for some violent content and bloody imagery. Duration: 130 minutes. Three out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.