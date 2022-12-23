Death of Tony Barry: the Australian actor dies at 81 following a long illness





Australian actor Tony Barry has died after a long illness. The beloved Queensland-born film and TV star has died aged 81, with good friend New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston breaking the news on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Tony Barry, who passed away peacefully yesterday in Murwillumbah NSW after a long illness,” she wrote. “He was one of a kind. A fierce fighter for the oppressed, working for indigenous rights and rehabilitation [programs] in the justice system and for the environment. READ MORE: Former Hollywood actress who starred with Elvis has died “He considered himself an honorary Kiwi being the only Australian to be featured on a New Zealand postage stamp for his role in Goodbye Pork Pie. “Diagnosed with melanoma in 2007, he insisted on carrying on, working through to the end. A mighty tree has fallen. A warrior lies down. RIP tow bar.” New Zealand actor Sam Neill was among the first to pay tribute to the late actor. “Tony Barry has become a lovely man, a wonderful actor and my hero. Sad today,” tweeted Neill, who starred alongside Barry in the 1994 Australian drama country life. READ MORE: Kate Winslet hits back at Titanic fans ‘bordering on abuse’ As mentioned by Preston, Barry’s most memorable role came in the 1981 comedy Goodbye pork piewhere he plays John, a man who decides to cross New Zealand in his yellow mini to win back his girlfriend. Tony Barry has died aged 81 after battling a long illness. (Getty) Barry made his screen debut in the 1968 television series Skippy: the bush kangaroo. He has since racked up 160 film and television credits to his name, including Dawn, beyond reasonable doubt and the epic of Baz Luhrmann Australiaalongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. READ MORE: General Hospital star died hours after being placed on life support Tony Barry plays in Australia. (20th Century Fox) Tony Barry (right) stars in Goodbye Pork Pie. (Youtube) The actor suffered a health crisis in 2013 while filming the Aussie series The best time of our life where his left leg had to be amputated after a decade-long battle with melanoma. The surgery was written into the series, with Barry’s character losing his leg after an accident. For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here. tWitch’s heartbreaking last words revealed by his grandfather

