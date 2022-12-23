Trans ‘Sandman’ Actor Mason Alexander Park Talks About JK Rowling and Clickbait





The conversation about trans rights and JK Rowling still has a long way to go. Sand seller star Mason Alexander Park, who played Desire in the hit Netflix series, tweeted some of their thoughts on Harry Potterauthor JK Rowlings’ transphobia and how it’s covered in the press. The trouble started when Rowling posted a series of tweets criticizing a trans YouTuber named Jessie Gender who said they weren’t going to perform. Hogwarts Legacy. The original tweets weren’t very inflammatory, saying I won’t blame anyone for their love of past works or things they already own that bring them comfort. I myself own the first 9 films and the 7 books. But the backing of something like Hogwarts Legacy is harmful. Of course, Rowling had to turn the simple tweet into a trash fire, sealing her followers off on the trans woman and saying the truly righteous wouldn’t just burn their books and movies, but the local library, anything with an owl. on it, and their pet dogs. Park tweeted about this first interaction. Remember when JK assimilated Graham Nortons’ quote that we should listen to trans people supporting him behind rape and death threats and kicked him off Twitter? they tweeted. She seems to do this whenever anyone brings up this subject with any nuance. As any tyrant does. Deplorable. Deliberately misinterpreting a common sense view of trans people on how best to engage with material written by someone who vehemently uses their platform to push transphobia and misinformation into the mainstream is completely on the mark. for her, they continued. When Parks’ comments were reported by RBCthey once again commented. It reminds me of the exact phenomenon that Graham Norton mentioned when pressed about JK Rowling, to which he replied that anything he said would be turned into Graham Norton Slams and clickbait, and suggested that the press talk rather to trans people/experts. At least I’m trans! Later, they tweeted more about what they wanted to say. To clarify, I’m not condemning CBR coverage of this exchange, I actually find it refreshing that they include a trans voice/perspective in a public conversation that the media has repeatedly deliberately excluded us from, they said. However, Park continued, coverage of these issues is still very problematic and still has a long way to go to become useful, factual and less reliant on the speeches/debates of public figures. In a better world, nothing JK Rowling ever says or does would impact trans people or their rights, and when she tried to talk about the subject (which she obviously knows nothing about), nobody would have listened. Unfortunately, we still have a little time before we get there. RELATED | JK Rowling doesn’t care about losing LGBTQ+ fans, the money helps her sleep

