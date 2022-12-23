Entertainment
Hockey kiss cam inspires vacation movie
The kiss cam at sporting events can be awkward, romantic, funny and festive all at the same time. Perhaps that’s why it’s now inspired a made-for-TV holiday rom-com, a genre that unapologetically embraces all of these traits.
In “Merry Kiss Cam,” which airs on Hulu, entertainer Jess (Katie Lowes) and bartender Danny (Jesse Bradford) meet while on vacation. He takes her to see the local varsity hockey team, which is stuck in a losing rut. She thinks a Zamboni is “a horn that you blow when someone scores a goal”.
They end up on the video card fuck camera. She seizes the moment to ask him one. The home team scores immediately and wins the game. Suddenly, they are known as the “Lucky Lips” couple and the collective sports superstition of the whole town is tied to their relationship and their continued participation in the Kiss Cam.
“The kiss camera is probably my favorite part of a sporting event, because I’m not a sports person. Like how I watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show,” said Maya Boudreau, who has wrote the film with her husband, Evan D. Watkin.
“I think it appeals to a new audience that might not watch a holiday rom-com,” she said. “You come for the hockey, you stay for the heart. And I think that’s great.”
When Boudreau and Watkins were dating in Chicago, the writers hit the bar at Chicago’s Four Seasons around Christmas. There was a Chicago Blackhawks game. They kissed. The Blackhawks quickly scored a goal.
“An old Chicago guy behind us said, ‘Kiss again, you’re in luck!’ And we looked at each other and were like, ‘This is a Christmas movie,'” he said. she stated. “I’m from Chicago, so I’m very familiar with the neuroses of Cubs fans and Blackhawks fans.”
The pair wrote their script to spec and focused on the Blackhawks, but knew NHL involvement “got complicated with licensing and stuff,” Watkins said. It ended up being set in Duluth, Minnesota, thanks to that city’s tax incentives for filming. They made another pass on the storyline, calling the team the “Duluth Snowhawks” before a deal was struck with the University of Minnesota Duluth to center the story on the NCAA men’s hockey fandom.
The film crew stinks. Minnesota Duluth made the Frozen Four last season. Ah, the magic of movies.
“I’ve seen people on Twitter say, ‘Bulldogs are awesome! Are they crazy?’ But you have to take a little creative license,” Watkins said.
The kisscam was the perfect vehicle for their lucky kiss, because it’s a public forum.
“Their relationship is not just their relationship, it’s their relationship with the big city. If they become the lucky charm, then there are big stakes in there. If their relationship starts to fizzle out, the fans are a driving force behind them.” said Watkins.
The KissCam has drawn criticism over the years. Its focus on heterosexual couples has been denounced. Teams like the New York Mets have ended the practice of using the kiss camera for anti-gay punchlines. “Merry Kiss Cam” features gay and non-binary fans enjoying their moment on the video board, something Watkins and Boudreau included in their original script.
“We wanted everyone to be represented, in all types of relationships and such,” Watkins said.
The film plays with other fuck cam machinations. For example, it’s not just seen inside the arena, but featured on the TV show, as fans at Danny’s Bar watch the ‘Lucky Lips’ couple during a stoppage in play. But Watkins thinks they might just be ahead of the curve. “All you need is a business to sponsor the kiss cam as a live ad,” he said.
Hey, if the kiss camera can inspire a holiday rom-com, why not?
