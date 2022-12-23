10 Best Bollywood Movie Performances Of 2022

Want to know the best Bollywood movie performances of 2022? Scroll down to see which performances received unprecedented love from audiences.

2022 is a year when many have been shocked by superstar movies bombing miserably at the box office. From Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha to Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj to Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera, many superstars have given some of the worst performances of their careers in 2022. Amidst the worst performances, we have also witnessed some big impactful performances that touched our hearts deeply! Here are some of the best performances of 2022 that left audiences spellbound:

Best Bollywood Movie Performances of 2022

1 Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

One of the most impactful performances of 2022 is that of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai. In director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia plays the character of Gangubai, who was a legendary brothel owner. With her powerful portrayal of Gangubai, Alia Bhatt has taken her acting portfolio up several notches. Alia Bhatt captured so many hearts as she described Gangubai’s journey from a shy young sex worker to one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. From powerful dialogue to hard-hitting scenes, Alia-star Gangubai had it all. No wonder Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received so much acclaim across the world for their hard-hitting film! Really deserved!

2 Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2

Even after being a remake, Ajay Devgn’s starring Drishyam 2 marveled at the box office. The film received a lot of affection from critics and fans. In times when remakes are struggling at the box office, Drishyam 2 has proven many people, who predicted that audiences would completely reject remakes, wrong. And no one can deny that what made Drishaym 2 so successful was Ajay Devgn’s honest portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar. (Read also : 16 Bollywood Movies You Might Have No Idea Are Remakes Of Southern Movies

3 Rajkumar Rao in Badhaai Do

Although Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star Badhaai Do may not have played at the box office, no one can deny that Rajkumar Rao won many hearts with his hard-hitting performance. One particular scene of Shardul (Rajkumar Rao) walking out to his family has gone viral as many felt it was one of the most impactful scenes of recent times.

In this particular scene, the whole Thakur family asks Shardul how he couldn’t see that his wife was a lesbian. While the whole family believes that Shardul is the victim of this marriage, he musters the courage to silence his brother-in-law, who calls Sumis’ sexual orientation a disease. Wow, definitely one of the best performances of 2022.

Best Bollywood Movie Performances of 2022

4 Kartik Aaryan in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is another actor who has left many impressed with his acting prowess. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik returns with its dark thriller, Freddy. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Aalya F, the film was released on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Shashaka, the film left many impressed. From being compared to Joker and Shah Rukh Khans Darr, Karthiks Freddy has captured many hearts! (Read also : 4 Scenes From Kartik Aaryans Movies That Are Problematic As Hell)

5. Shefali Shah in Darlings

Be it any year, Shefali Shah has never let us down. Even in 2022, Shefali Shah left many impressed with his web show Human and his movie Jalsa. But what netizens liked the most was her portrayal of Shamsunissa, an unconventional mother of a daughter, who is stuck in an abusive and toxic marriage. At each scene, Shefali Shah left us speechless! (Read also : 5 Best Shefali Shah Characters Who Impressed Many)

6. Akshay Khanna in Drishyam 2

Do you know that the underrated Akshaye Khanna got a hit after 14 years of waiting with Drishyam 2? Yes, you read that right! Prior to Drishyam 2, Akshayes’ last big box office hit was Race, released in 2008. Although Drishyam 2 had a solid script and talented actors like Ajay Devgn and Tabu, many called Akshay Khannas to cast a masterstroke. Many people took to social media to applaud Akshaye Khanna’s acting prowess. What a talented actor! (Read also : 7 Best Akshaye Khanna Movies That Prove He’s The Most Underrated Actor Who Didn’t Get His Due)

7. Taboo at Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Tabu has had a great year. With consecutive successes first Bhool Bhulaiyaa and then Drishyam, Tabu was celebrated as one of the most successful actresses of 2022. Her outstanding performance in Bhool Bhulaiya as Manjulika and Anjulika left many impressed. (Read also : From Maachis to Haider, here’s why Tabu is one of the most talented actors of our time)

Best Bollywood Movie Performances of 2022

8. Vijay Verma in Darlings

Vijay Varmas’ performance in Darlings as Alia Bhatts’ abusive husband, Hamza, received a lot of praise and acclaim, as well as hate for the character. With his cold expressions and sharp dialogue, there is no doubt that Vijay Verma was the star of the film. Vijay Verma as Hamza is definitely one of the finest performances of 2022. (Read also : 7 Darlings Scenes That Show Why Giving Abusive Men A Second Chance Isn’t Worth It

9. Yami Gautam in A Thursday

Yami Gautam-starring crime thriller One Thursday premiered on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. This vigilante thriller, filled with great performances, became a sleeper hit. The movie deserved all the hype it created. Netizens loved Yami Gautam’s portrayal of Naina and received a lot of praise and claims from critics and audiences.

10. Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi

In recent times, Bollywood superstars have been leaving audiences disappointed with meaningless, stupid and nonsensical films. So when Diljit Dosanjh came up with the powerful social drama Jogi, many couldn’t stop applauding him. Calling it one of the best performances of his career, netizens felt that Diljit’s performance in Jogi was outstanding!

So here are the top 10 performances that captured the hearts of the audience and left them in awe. Did we miss the performance that you think should have been considered in the top 10 performances of 2022? If so, tell us in the comments below.