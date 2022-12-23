Year Ender 2022: 5 Movie Roles That Showcased Bollywood Actors In A New Light | Movies News

NEW DELHI: This year, when only a handful of Hindi movies could make their mark at the box office, Bollywood actors still tried to experiment with their roles in a bid to bring something new to their audiences. Although most films released in 2022 met with lukewarm commercial response, stars from Ayushmann Khurrana to Ranbir Kapoor were seen in a new light as they broke the mold in which audiences had primarily seen them.

Let’s take a look at some of these movies.

Ayushmann Khurrana in “An Action Hero”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film is his first in the action genre and sees him sharing screen space with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat. The high-octane thriller has Khurrana’s character, Maanav, who travels to Haryana for a location shoot where he is involved in a life-altering accident.

Kartik Aaryan in “Freddy”

Kartik Aryan’s recently released psychological thriller “Freddy” featured the actor in the never-before-seen avatar of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a dentist haunted by his horrific past. The film’s plot revolves around a thrilling story, where the line between love and obsession is blurred.

Vicky Kaushal in “Govinda Naam Mera”

‘Govinda Naam Mera’, a murder mystery drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, featured Vicky breaking the mold of only playing serious roles as he was seen in a comedic role in this entertaining full Bollywood masala.

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Vikram Veda’

With ‘Vikram Veda’, Hrithik Roshan has once again proven that he cannot be cast alone in urban roles and can adopt dialects and behaviors as the character demands.

Ranbir Kapoor in “Shamshera”

Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback vehicle “Shamshera” might have been a commercially dismal performer, but it was the first time the actor was seen in a full-fledged Bollywood period drama. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.