Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies aged 87





A file photo of Kaikala Satyanarayan (courtesy: DirectorMaruthi) Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died aged 87 early Friday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. The veteran actor had been in more than 750 films since his NTR days, when he originally played his dupe. Over a decades-long career, he played hero, antagonist, and character roles in family and social dramas as well as mythological films. He was also a Member of Parliament for the 11th Lok Sabha of the Telugu Desam Party. Members of the Telugu film fraternity, united in grief, paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media. Actor Kalyanram paid tribute to Kaikala Satyanarayana in his tweet and wrote, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana long. An absolute legend who has immortalized many characters on our big Telugu screen. Om Shanthi.” Saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who has immortalized many characters on our big Telugu screen. Om shanti Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALIAN) December 23, 2022 Filmmaker Maruthi tweeted “Rest in peace legend Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. We miss you forever.” Legend rest in peace #KaikalaSatyanarayana long

we miss you forever pic.twitter.com/remzBGxvrY Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 23, 2022 Actor-producer Ganesh, in his tribute to Kaikala Satyanarayana, wrote, “Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. RIP. May his soul rest in peace.” legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana Garu RIP That his soul rests in peace pic.twitter.com/ZjHUeKHkQ3 GANESH CHURCH. (@ganeshbandla) December 23, 2022 Kaikala Satyanarayana is survived by his wife Nageswaramma Satyanarayana, two daughters and two sons. Apart from acting, Kaikala Satyanarayana has also made a foray into producing. His production house Rama Films has backed projects like Kodama Simham, Bangaru Kutumbam, Muddula Mogudu, to name a few. He has received several awards including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 for his contribution to Telugu cinema and the Nandi Film Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. His first project as an actor was the 1959 film Changayya Supayi Koothuru. A year later, he appeared in Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani. He also starred in Male Durga Pooja Mahima, in which he appears as an antagonist for the first time. Kaikala Satyanarayana was last seen in the 2009 film Arundhati. Featured Video of the Day Filmfare OTT Awards: Raveena Tandon poses with her trophy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/veteran-telugu-actor-kaikala-satyanarayana-dies-at-87-3631409

