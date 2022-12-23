Bollywood, Telugu film, devotional music genres on JioSaavn in 2022

Connect with us

Bollywood, duet, desi-indie, Telugu and devotional film were the top genres favored by listeners on audio streaming service JioSaavn in 2022 with Desi Hip Hop and Kollywood also explored, the platform said. Listeners across India listened to the content mostly from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., constituting 45% of total streams, while peak streams were seen on Saturdays.

These are the results of the data analyzed on the platform between December 2021 and November 2022.

In addition to Hindi and English – Telugu (over 2 billion streams), Punjabi (over 1 billion streams), Bhojpuri (over 850 million streams), Tamil (over 900 million streams) and Kannada (over 900 million streams) were among the most popular languages ​​among platforms with over 100 million listeners. Users across the country also streamed Haryanvi (over 300 million streams), Bengali (over 270 million streams) and Marathi (over 250 million streams) music.

While Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Kalaavathi, DJ Tillu’s Tillu Anna, and KGF: Chapter 2’s Mehbooba were in the top three, songs like The Warriorr’s Bullet Song, RRR’s Komuram Bheemudo, and Beast’s Halamithi Habibo also topped the chart. list.

Arijit Singh’s Dhokha topped the Hindi chart while Harry Styles’ As It Was topped the English Chartbuster playlist. Kesariya, Maiyya Mainu, Kuch Baatein and Tumse Pyaar Karke were among other popular Hindi songs. Indian artists like Badshah and Armaan Malik have cracked the top five of the UK Chartbusters playlist with hits like Voodoo and You. Other songs on the list included Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez and Light Switch by Charlie Puth.

The Punjabi music list was dominated by Sidhu Moose Wala, with songs like Levels and The Last Ride. Other artists on the list were – AP Dhillon, Gurnam Bhullar, Shubh and B.Praak and the top songs included -Never Fold, Pasoori and Beliya. Punjabi music playlists like Lets Play – Sidhu Moose Wala and Punjabi Chartbusters were also popular with the audience.

Anirudh Ravichander topped the Tamil charts with hits like Arabic Kuthu, Megham Karukatha, Vikram (Title Track), Jalabuljangu and Pathala Pathala. Accompanying him on the list were – Jonita Gandhi, Dhanush, Rokesh and Kamal Hasan.

Storytelling podcasts were the most popular among listeners in 2022, followed by genres like religion and spirituality, culture and arts, and music. Dil Mein Ho Tum – Romantic Audiobook by Monika Patidar was the most streamed podcast on the platform, followed by The Stories of Mahabharata, Jai Bajrangi, Kabir ke Dohe and Shri Krishna Amritvani.

