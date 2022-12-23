5 Bollywood Movies About Female Friendships You Must Watch

There is nothing better than female friendships, however, Bollywood movies often prove unrealistic when it comes to portraying them. Bollywood movies often prefer to portray female friendships as fake or full of catfights. This misrepresentation often leads to a misperception of female friendships in the public mind.

However, some Bollywood films about female friendships have won hearts by accurately portraying female friendships without resorting to stereotypical portrayals.

Here’s a list of 5 Bollywood films about female friendships that prove the belief that “women don’t get along” is inaccurate and stereotypical.

Bollywood movies about female friendships

1. Queen

When talking about the portrayal of female friendship in Bollywood movies, it’s unfair to miss the movie Queen released in 2014.

The film depicts how a girl named Rani (Kangana Ranaut) who is heartbroken after being abandoned by her fiancé just before her wedding decides to go on a solo honeymoon and ends up meeting a free-spirited girl named Vijayalakshmi. (Lisa Haydon) in Paris. Although they both differ a lot when it comes to their personalities, Vijayalakshmi helps Rani learn how she can live her life as she pleases. This movie beautifully describes how we can meet the best people in our lives in the most unexpected way and how two people with different personalities can still be great friends.

2. Cocktails

Girls fighting just because they’re in love with the same boy may be commonplace in movies and TV shows, but the 2012 film Cocktail refuses to use this trope. Cocktail focuses on the story of 2 girls Veronica (Deepika Padukone) and Meera (Diana Penty) who share a great bond of friendship, despite having different personalities and coming from different backgrounds.

The story takes a turn when Veronica’s boyfriend falls in love with Meera, and Meera sacrifices her love just to keep her friendship with Veronica intact. The film showed that the characters put friendship first and made sacrifices for the friendship.



3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shows how a trekking trip with friends turns out to be the happiest days of her life for a studious and introverted girl Naina (Deepika Padukone), where she meets Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), a sassy and carefree girl, who makes her learn how she can enjoy her life without having to change for anyone.

This movie shows how you don’t need to have a lot of similarities with someone just to have fun with them or to cherish a lifelong friendship with them.

4. Veere of marriage.

Veere Di Marriage is a film entirely devoted to showing the best aspects of female friendships.

The film shows the friendship between four girls Avni (Sonam Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar), Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) whose life is filled with fun, laughter and lots of drama.

Although the girls go through many ups and downs in their respective lives, their friendship sees them through it all. It also shows how no matter what situation arises in our life, we can always rely on our friends for help and reassurance without having to think twice.

5. Pink

Pink is a film released in 2016 which was appreciated by the public for its theme and its depiction of such a sensitive subject of consent, but there is another aspect of the film which deserves to be appreciated as well, and that is the representation of the friendship between the three women Minal (Taapsee Pannu), Andrea (Andrea Tariang) and Falak (Kirti Kulhari).

It shows how they all support each other while fighting all the false allegations against them until they find Justice. It shows how sticking together makes us strong enough to fight the worst situations.

