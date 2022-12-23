Entertainment
5 Bollywood Movies About Female Friendships You Must Watch
There is nothing better than female friendships, however, Bollywood movies often prove unrealistic when it comes to portraying them. Bollywood movies often prefer to portray female friendships as fake or full of catfights. This misrepresentation often leads to a misperception of female friendships in the public mind.
However, some Bollywood films about female friendships have won hearts by accurately portraying female friendships without resorting to stereotypical portrayals.
Here’s a list of 5 Bollywood films about female friendships that prove the belief that “women don’t get along” is inaccurate and stereotypical.
Suggested Reading: Anjali Menon, Nithya, Parvathy discuss Wonder Women, female friendships, and more.
Bollywood movies about female friendships
1. Queen
When talking about the portrayal of female friendship in Bollywood movies, it’s unfair to miss the movie Queen released in 2014.
The film depicts how a girl named Rani (Kangana Ranaut) who is heartbroken after being abandoned by her fiancé just before her wedding decides to go on a solo honeymoon and ends up meeting a free-spirited girl named Vijayalakshmi. (Lisa Haydon) in Paris. Although they both differ a lot when it comes to their personalities, Vijayalakshmi helps Rani learn how she can live her life as she pleases. This movie beautifully describes how we can meet the best people in our lives in the most unexpected way and how two people with different personalities can still be great friends.
2. Cocktails
Girls fighting just because they’re in love with the same boy may be commonplace in movies and TV shows, but the 2012 film Cocktail refuses to use this trope. Cocktail focuses on the story of 2 girls Veronica (Deepika Padukone) and Meera (Diana Penty) who share a great bond of friendship, despite having different personalities and coming from different backgrounds.
The story takes a turn when Veronica’s boyfriend falls in love with Meera, and Meera sacrifices her love just to keep her friendship with Veronica intact. The film showed that the characters put friendship first and made sacrifices for the friendship.
3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shows how a trekking trip with friends turns out to be the happiest days of her life for a studious and introverted girl Naina (Deepika Padukone), where she meets Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), a sassy and carefree girl, who makes her learn how she can enjoy her life without having to change for anyone.
This movie shows how you don’t need to have a lot of similarities with someone just to have fun with them or to cherish a lifelong friendship with them.
4. Veere of marriage.
Veere Di Marriage is a film entirely devoted to showing the best aspects of female friendships.
The film shows the friendship between four girls Avni (Sonam Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar), Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) whose life is filled with fun, laughter and lots of drama.
Although the girls go through many ups and downs in their respective lives, their friendship sees them through it all. It also shows how no matter what situation arises in our life, we can always rely on our friends for help and reassurance without having to think twice.
5. Pink
Pink is a film released in 2016 which was appreciated by the public for its theme and its depiction of such a sensitive subject of consent, but there is another aspect of the film which deserves to be appreciated as well, and that is the representation of the friendship between the three women Minal (Taapsee Pannu), Andrea (Andrea Tariang) and Falak (Kirti Kulhari).
It shows how they all support each other while fighting all the false allegations against them until they find Justice. It shows how sticking together makes us strong enough to fight the worst situations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/shestars/bollywood-films-about-female-friendships/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Bollywood Movies About Female Friendships You Must Watch
- Pickering: Congress Shouldn’t Help China Outperform US Mississippi News
- Residents working for post-earthquake recovery – KWCH
- January 6 Committee Releases Final Report – Deadline
- Jokowi reports another cabinet reshuffle DW 23.12.2022
- Gophers Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
- The head of a key province of Pakistan, supported by Imran Khan, sacked
- Covid is not over’: PM Modi calls for increased testing and genome sequencing | Latest India News
- Bollywood, Telugu film, devotional music genres on JioSaavn in 2022
- Kyrsten Sinema is right (no politics) (or how to dress)
- ChatGPT’s popularity reportedly leads to Google declaring ‘Code Red’ as Sundar Pichai ramps up involvement in AI strategy – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Boris Johnson tipped for ‘Churchill’ return as ex-PM sends stylish Christmas message | Politics | News