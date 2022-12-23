Trending – Bollywood Aaj French TV

Connect with us

Will Rohit Shetty's Cirkus end 2022 like 2021?

Life & Style
Published 03 Dec. 2022 5:37 p.m.

Filmmakers Sooryavanshi’s latest film revived India’s film industry late last year

Life & Style
Published November 29, 2022 4:17 p.m.

Israeli ambassador apologizes for Nadav Lapid calling film ‘vulgar, propaganda’

'Dismantle': Akshay Kumar's take on getting Bollywood back on track

Life & Style
Update November 13, 2022 12:50 p.m.

Confirms that it does not make Hera Pheri 3; Said Covid delayed her Indian passport procedure

Alia, Ranbir is lucky to have a baby girl

Life & Style
Published 06 November 2022 2:29 p.m.

We’re officially overflowing with love, says Indian actor

A letter from Pakistan for Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Life & Style
Update 02 Nov 2022 4:36 p.m.

His phenomenal rise in the 90s saw him establish himself as Bollywood’s leading man.

The legend of Maula Jatt eclipses Indian films at the global box office

Life & Style
Update October 27, 2022 5:04 p.m.

Bollywood’s Ram Setu and Thank God pale in comparison

Indian model who wants to date Fawad Khan

Life & Style
Published October 24, 2022 7:28 p.m.

Only if he wasn’t married

In an Indian village, residents turn to YouTube to fulfill their Bollywood dreams

Life & Style
Published October 22, 2022 10:56

Inspired by videos seen on the streaming service, Gyanendra Shukla and Jai Verma created the channel “Being Chhattisgarhiya” in 2018


Life & Style
Update October 17, 2022 2:06 p.m.

Akshaye Khanna investigates the case; Tabu helps the police

Life & Style
Published October 12, 2022 3:32 p.m.

Bollywood’s King Khan wishes Big B on his 80th birthday

Latest football world cup anthem has urdu lyrics

Life & Style
Update Oct 08, 2022 6:17 p.m.

Nora Fatehi among four famous Arab singers to sing “Light the Sky”

Alia Bhatt: There's no greater impact than being yourself

Life & Style
Published Oct 05, 2022 5:50 p.m.

Actor made TIME magazine’s list of influential leaders this year

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married after a long relationship

Life & Style
Published Oct 04, 2022 9:02 p.m.

Their pre-wedding festivities have begun in Delhi

Life & Style
Published Sep 04, 2022 4:39 p.m.

“Surprised” Fans Send Well-Wishes; Vikas Behl directed the film on screens on October 13

Life & Style
Update Sep 02, 2022 5:49 p.m.

A big-budget movie hits theaters on September 9

Akshay Kumar: Bollywood is broken

Life & Style
Published Sep 01, 2022 09:22

77% of movies were flops

Life & Style
Published August 29, 2022 11:40 a.m.

Complete 34 years in the Indian film industry

Alia Bhatt, pregnant, displays her baby bump

Life & Style
Published August 26, 2022 3:42 p.m.

Start promoting Brahmastra: Part One Shiva

Laal Singh Chaddha could be released in Pakistani cinemas

Life & Style
Published August 12, 2022 6:18 p.m.

Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Forest Gump is his weakest opening in 13 years

Hindu nationalists push for boycott of Bollywood film Laal Singh Chadha

Life & Style
Published August 05, 2022 3:52 p.m.

‘I’m sad that some people…believe that I’m someone who doesn’t like India,’ says Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan applies for gun license amid death threats

Life & Style
Published Jul 23, 2022 3:23 p.m.

Blackbucks are sacred to the Bishnoi community

