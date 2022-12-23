Babylon embraces the excesses of the world of Hollywood cinema

Those who make movies and TV shows have often turned the cameras on Hollywood. There is something cathartic in showing the underside of this world where dreams are made and destroyed.

Babylon not only exposes the underbelly of the film world, it rips it apart with a knife of cynicism, disgust and exultation. He not only paints this world as a world of excess, but also reveals that when it comes to moral matters, even the people of Sodom and Gomorrah would not move there because it was too much for them. them.

At the same time, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle created a reminder of the beauty of creativity. His vision is that what Hollywood is doing at the end of the silent era and the beginning of walkie-talkies is a glorious car accident that cannot be ignored. It’s as if his staging of La La Land is a practice in tearing the curtain between the fantasy world of movies and the reality of life.

Babylon takes a look at the movie industry in its early days. It’s a world of excess, from the thousands of extras needed to film a historical epic to lavish parties where anything goes. The professional and personal worlds must adapt as the world of filmmaking begins to grow and change. The most obvious example of this transformation is Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), an aging cinematic superstar who finds his relevance slipping away.

Chazelle tells her story through the character of Pitts and two other major actors. No one demands more attention than Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a B-level actress who dazzles filmmakers with her incredible ability to cry on demand and her unbridled sexuality.

A chance meeting lands her a role in a small silent film which she uses to launch her rise to stardom. His desire to get out of the dunghill of poverty is matched only by his uncontrolled impulses which prove his eventual downfall.

There are performances where actors do anything but wear a sign around their neck declaring how badly they want to earn an Oscar nomination for their work. That’s what Robbie is doing here. Her performance is electrifying enough to grab the attention of Academy voters, but unfortunately for her, it’s been a banner year for Best Actress contenders.

It’s still the kind of performance that will be discussed and dissected long after his career is over. The conclusion will be that Robbies’ performance is one for the ages.

His biggest fan is Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a Mexican-American whose passion for movies has taken him from assistant to wild boy Conrad to big studio hit. The only thing bigger than his love of movies is his passion for LaRoy.

Calva creates the most sympathetic performance in this cesspool of sin and cinema. He’s the only character who serves as a reminder that behind the glitz and glamor of Hollywood were real people.

Chazelle spends so much time on her major cast that the supporting cast ends up suffering. The story of black jazz trumpet player Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) should have been a key plot point as he deals with Hollywood’s clumsy attempts to embrace racial issues. Instead, the character is little more than a footnote.

The same goes for gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart). The symbiotic relationship between Hollywood and the press was key to promoting the latest offering on the big screen and helping hide the darker sides of those making the movies. But, Smarts’ character is a looker, save for an impassioned speech she gives to Conrad dealing with the life of an aging Hollywood icon who seems oddly on target with Pitt.

Hollywood has a long history of self-examination. There is even a reminder of how long it lasts in Babylon. But, there hasn’t been a film in this category that has taken the excess to such excessive levels.

It’s such a dark and dirty look at this world that it’ll be hard to stay neutral on the film. Babylon does not accept indifference but asks the viewer to love her or hate her. Either reaction is acceptable because Babylon is built on the idea that the main goal of the film world is to make the viewer feel something even if it’s disgust and pity.

Babylon opens in theaters on December 23.

Film critic

Babylon

Grade: B+

Discard: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo

Director: Damien Chazelle

Note : R for graphic nudity, sexual situations, drug use, language, violence

Operating time: 188 mins.