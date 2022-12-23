Ranveer Singh Talks Bollywood Christmas Release ‘Cirkus’





Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is thrilled with the Friday release of Rohit Shetty’s comedy ‘Cirkus’. The film was shot under strict COVID-19 protocols and is one of Bollywood’s major post-pandemic releases. “It’s done with joy, and its goal is to spread joy. Thus, the Christmas outing comes at the right time, when families get together, go out and do common activities – cinema being one of them. It’s the perfect fit, comes at the perfect time, and I get to explore another side of my repertoire,” Singh said. The variety. In the 12 years since he made his debut as a carefree wedding planner in “Band Baaja Baaraat” (2010), Singh has tried out a variety of roles ranging from a general in the conflicting army in the historical drama “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) to play the antagonist in the epic “Padmaavat” (2018), a rapper from the slums of Mumbai in “Gully Boy” (2019) and the Indian cricket captain World Cup winner Kapil Dev in “83” (2021). The actor has dabbled in comedy before, as a comedic cop in Shetty’s crime universe films “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021) and as a crusading villager in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” ( 2022), but “Cirkus” is the first time he’s ventured into slapstick territory. “It’s like a hodgepodge of all kinds of humor – slapstick humor, slapstick humor, situational humor. So it was fun and fulfilling to be a part of this comedy, it allowed me to do something that I had been really looking forward to exploring for a very long time,” Singh said. “Cirkus”, set in the 1960s, is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors”, which has been adapted for Indian screens several times, including in 1963 by Manu Sen as a film in Bengali language “Bhranti Bilas”, in 1968 by Debu Sen as Hindi language film “Do Dooni Chaar” and in 1982 by Gulzar as Hindi language film “Angoor”. Singh didn’t watch any of these. “I try not to be swayed by someone else’s interpretation and try to post something original, which was born out of a direct connection between me and that specific text,” said Singh. One of the highlights of “Cirkus” for Singh is sharing screen space with one of his comic book heroes – revered Indian comedian Johny Lever, whom he ranks alongside Peter Sellers, Robin Williams, Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Indian comics icon Govinda. “I was very upset to be in a movie with him and that too was a straight-up comedy,” Singh said. “Cirkus,” an ensemble comedy, stars Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles and also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Ashwini Kalsekar, with cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. The film will be part of another Shetty cinematic universe. “It’s part of what is now dubbed the ‘comic verse.’ It started with ‘All the Best’, then ‘Golmaal’ 1, 2, 3, 4 and now ‘Cirkus’ which will hopefully connect with people and then become a franchise in its own right, bringing the characters of his other comedy. movies in there,” Singh said. After an indifferent 2022, the Bollywood box office saw a belated revival with “Drishyam 2” in November. Industry experts are hoping “Cirkus” will see the year end on a high note. “Cirkus” is produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

