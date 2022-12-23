Australian actor and activist Tony Barry is considered a ‘hero’ by industry colleagues

Australian actor and activist Tony Barry is being remembered by film industry heavyweights for a long and impressive career after he died aged 81 on Wednesday.

Actor Sam Neill was among those who paid tribute, writing in a tweet that Barry was a “lovely man, great actor and a hero of mine”.

Born in Ipswich, Queensland in 1941, Barry has worked in over 120 film and television productions and had a career in theater in Australia and New Zealand.

His first major feature was 1977’s The Mango Tree and he went on to work on over 60 feature films over five decades, including Baz Luhrmann’s Australia.

Barry was recognized in 2014 for his “extraordinary contribution to the Australian film industry” with an award from the Film Critics Circle of Australia.

Australian actor Chris Haywood first worked with Barry on the Australian film Newsfront in 1978.

Haywood said that he and Barry were part of the acting social scene in Sydney and that he was “quite a city man”.

“He was a wonderful, universal character,” he said.

Barry was diagnosed with melanoma 20 years ago and cancer caused him to lose part of his leg in 2014.

Haywood said the experience changed Barry’s life.

“He just reversed the whole process, taking the anger out of his life, and became an amazing example of how to exist in this world without being totally at the mercy of drugs, chemo and everything else” , did he declare.

“He was an incredibly brave and committed human.”

Mystery Road feature film actors Aaron Pedersen, Tony Barry, Hugo Weaving and Robert Mammone. ( Supplied by: Bunya Productions/Simon Cardwell )

An “accomplished actor”

Bunya Productions’ David Jowsey cast Tony Barry as the corrupt cop named Sarge in the 2013 film Mystery Road.

“He was so menacing and terrific in the movie. He was a very accomplished actor,” Mr Jowsey said.

“There’s a scene where he’s sitting in the car eating ice cream and he says, ‘We don’t want a war’ and it’s so scary.

“The corruption he portrays is just dizzying.”

Mr Jowsey said Barry would be remembered for cult classics like Mystery Road and Goodbye Pork Pie, but also as an activist.

Tony Barry [R] worked alongside Tony Martin in an episode of Wildside in 1998. ( ABC )

A passion for activism

Barry was deeply involved in bringing to light Aboriginal deaths in custody, particularly the case of Eddie Murray, who was found dead in a police cell in Wee Waa in 1981.

“Tony was an aboriginal rights activist and housed Eddie Murray’s family, opening his home to them during coroner’s inquests, and people around during that time never forget that,” Mr Jowsey said.

Documentary filmmaker David Bradbury first met Barry as a young filmmaker when the actor was at the peak of his acting career.

They continued to meet at political and activist rallies and forged a friendship.

For the past few years, TonyBarry has lived in Brunswick Heads on the NSW North Coast. ( Provided: Nakeita Bradbury )

When Barry moved to the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales two decades ago, his friendship with Bradbury was cemented and in recent years they have been working on a film about the destruction of forests in the region. .

“Last Sunday, Tony wanted me to film him [reciting]a poem by AD [Alec Derwent] I hope so,” Bradbury said.

“Three days before he died, we were recording a piece on camera and I think that [message]will be a very good outing for Tony.”

Bradbury said one of the things Barry enjoyed doing the most was going to high schools to promote environmental issues.

“Tony wasn’t really well off. He ended up in public housing in Brunswick Heads, but he gave a thousand dollar prize to kids who could come up with the best environmental artwork.”

Barry’s belongings will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be distributed to Lismore flood victims, as he wishes.