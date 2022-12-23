Entertainment
Australian actor and activist Tony Barry is considered a ‘hero’ by industry colleagues
Australian actor and activist Tony Barry is being remembered by film industry heavyweights for a long and impressive career after he died aged 81 on Wednesday.
Key points:
- Australian actor and activist Tony Barry died on the NSW North Coast
- His five-decade long career has led to major feature films such as Baz Lurhmann’s Australia
- Indigenous and environmental activism was also an important part of Tony Barry’s life
Actor Sam Neill was among those who paid tribute, writing in a tweet that Barry was a “lovely man, great actor and a hero of mine”.
Born in Ipswich, Queensland in 1941, Barry has worked in over 120 film and television productions and had a career in theater in Australia and New Zealand.
His first major feature was 1977’s The Mango Tree and he went on to work on over 60 feature films over five decades, including Baz Luhrmann’s Australia.
Barry was recognized in 2014 for his “extraordinary contribution to the Australian film industry” with an award from the Film Critics Circle of Australia.
Australian actor Chris Haywood first worked with Barry on the Australian film Newsfront in 1978.
Haywood said that he and Barry were part of the acting social scene in Sydney and that he was “quite a city man”.
“He was a wonderful, universal character,” he said.
Barry was diagnosed with melanoma 20 years ago and cancer caused him to lose part of his leg in 2014.
Haywood said the experience changed Barry’s life.
“He just reversed the whole process, taking the anger out of his life, and became an amazing example of how to exist in this world without being totally at the mercy of drugs, chemo and everything else” , did he declare.
“He was an incredibly brave and committed human.”
An “accomplished actor”
Bunya Productions’ David Jowsey cast Tony Barry as the corrupt cop named Sarge in the 2013 film Mystery Road.
“He was so menacing and terrific in the movie. He was a very accomplished actor,” Mr Jowsey said.
“There’s a scene where he’s sitting in the car eating ice cream and he says, ‘We don’t want a war’ and it’s so scary.
“The corruption he portrays is just dizzying.”
Mr Jowsey said Barry would be remembered for cult classics like Mystery Road and Goodbye Pork Pie, but also as an activist.
A passion for activism
Barry was deeply involved in bringing to light Aboriginal deaths in custody, particularly the case of Eddie Murray, who was found dead in a police cell in Wee Waa in 1981.
“Tony was an aboriginal rights activist and housed Eddie Murray’s family, opening his home to them during coroner’s inquests, and people around during that time never forget that,” Mr Jowsey said.
Documentary filmmaker David Bradbury first met Barry as a young filmmaker when the actor was at the peak of his acting career.
They continued to meet at political and activist rallies and forged a friendship.
When Barry moved to the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales two decades ago, his friendship with Bradbury was cemented and in recent years they have been working on a film about the destruction of forests in the region. .
“Last Sunday, Tony wanted me to film him [reciting]a poem by AD [Alec Derwent] I hope so,” Bradbury said.
“Three days before he died, we were recording a piece on camera and I think that [message]will be a very good outing for Tony.”
Bradbury said one of the things Barry enjoyed doing the most was going to high schools to promote environmental issues.
“Tony wasn’t really well off. He ended up in public housing in Brunswick Heads, but he gave a thousand dollar prize to kids who could come up with the best environmental artwork.”
Barry’s belongings will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be distributed to Lismore flood victims, as he wishes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-23/australian-actor-tony-barry-dies-sam-neill-pays-tribute/101805186
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Historic’ winter storm and Arctic outburst engulfs US
- Australian actor and activist Tony Barry is considered a ‘hero’ by industry colleagues
- NMSU Aggies withstood numerous A&T Aggies rallies to win
- FTC seeks comment on potential revisions to green guides: Wiley
- Book Review: Making Fashion Modern
- China sanctions 2 US citizens for action on Tibet – CBS17.com
- Schumer Kills Most Feared Big Tech Company
- Ranveer Singh Talks Bollywood Christmas Release ‘Cirkus’
- Donald Trump news today: January 6 committee releases final report as revelations rock Trumpworld
- Covid 19 pandemic not over yet, follow PM Modi protocols
- Vietnam – Indonesia VND 15 billion USD before 2028
- Do not get drunk during ambulance strike DW 12/21/2022