Vikram Vedha – 14 Big Budget Bollywood Movies That Blown Up At The Box Office In 2022

2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood with several big budget movies not doing well at the box office. While many low-budget productions managed to lure viewers into theaters and receive rave reviews, audiences seemed unimpressed with commercial films directed by some of the most popular stars. As we wait for Ranveer Singh’s star Circus Bollywood’s latest big movie of the year, out today Here’s a look at 14 Bollywood movies of 2022 that wreaked havoc at the box office despite their star power.

Akshay Kumars’ first outing of the year saw the actor team up with Kriti Sanon for the action comedy. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Paandey had a decent opening, earning Rs 13 crore on Day 1. However, this official Tamil movie remake Jigarthanda could not continue its run at the box office as it ran into The Kashmir Files and RRRwho both ran away with the moolah. Bachchan Paandey ended up collecting Rs 49 crore net domestically and was unable to recoup its stated budget of Rs 165 crore.

Jersey (released April 19)

Shahid Kapoor-and-Mrunal Thakur-featured Jersey, a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuris Telugu hit of the same name, received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The sports drama, starring Shahid as a cricketer, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. Jersey, however, only managed to earn Rs 18 crore nett domestically. Movies release clashed with Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2which raised nearly Rs 1,000 crore in India.

Heropanti 2 (released April 29)

Tiger Shroff’s gravity-defying stunts and impressive dance moves couldn’t save Ahmed Khans Heropanti 2. Also starring Tara Sutaria, the film was a highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Heropantialso featuring Tiger. Heropanti 2which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, managed to earn a measly Rs 24.91 crore nett domestically.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (released May 13)

Starring Ranveer Singh as a loving father who believes in the equal rights of men and women, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was produced by Yash Raj Films with a budget of Rs 86 crore. The comedy-drama dealt with the sensitive subject of female infanticide with a dash of humor but failed to bring audiences to theaters. The Divyang Thakkar directed film only collected Rs 26 crore nett at the box office.

Dhaakad (released May 20)

Action Thriller Razneesh Ghais Dhaakadled by Kangana Ranaut, proved to be one of the biggest flops of 2022. Queen The actress stepped out of her comfort zone to play a spy pursuing an international racket of human traffickers in this film. Despite being laden with action stunts, Kanganas’ film sank without a trace. Reportedly created on a budget of Rs 85 crore, Dhaakad raised Rs 2.5 crore nett at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj (released June 3)

Akshay Kumar has made a foray into the period film genre with this historical drama from the YRF stable. He took the battle to the box office in the guise of Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, but viewers weren’t impressed with either the film or his portrayal. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar made her Bollywood debut with this movie directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Apparently made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, Samrat Prithviraj earned only Rs 68 crore net in India.

Shabaash Mithu (released July 15)

Based on the life of former captain of India women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the sports drama failed to hit the ball out of the park. Made on a budget of Rs 48 crore, Shabaash Mithu recorded collections worth Rs 2.89 crore net at the box office.

Shamshera (released July 22)

Showcasing a grand, larger-than-life look and co-starring, Shamshera marked Ranbir Kapoors’ return to the big screen after four years. But Ranbirs’ never-before-seen bandit avatar didn’t cut the ice with the public. Produced on a budget of Rs 145 crore by Yash Raj Films, the period drama Karan Malhotras netted Rs 41.5 crore at the box office.

Lal Singh Chadha (released August 11)

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Lal Singh Chadha was billed as Aamir Khan’s big return to the big screen after Dangal (2016). The official remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), the Aamirs period drama was in production for 14 long years. The shooting itself lasted three years. No wonder it was a rude shock when Lal Singh Chadha even with the cute chemistry between Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan failed to charm the audience. Apparently made on a budget of Rs 186 crore, Advait Chandans’ ambitious project only grossed Rs 59 crore net at the box office.

Raksha Bandhan (released August 11)

Akshay Kumar has teamed up with director Aanand L. Rai to tell the story of a bond between brothers and his four sisters in Raksha Bandhan. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film was criticized for its allegedly regressive tone. The comedy-drama failed to capitalize on the extended Independence Day weekend, grossing just Rs 45 crore nett at the box office.

Vikram Veda (released September 30)

A highly anticipated remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, Pushkar-Gayathris Vikram Veda ticked all the necessary boxes for a blockbuster. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the action-thriller was the big Hindi release of the Durga Puja-Navratri week. Vikram Vedahowever, underperformed at the box office, grossing only Rs 78.6 crore nett in India, well below its budget of Rs 180 crore.

Goodbye (released October 7)

Vikas Bahl’s family drama had aroused the interest of moviegoers for several reasons. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who had become the nation’s crush after-Pushpa: the ascent (2021) with Allu Arjun. Rashmika played Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter in Goodbyeand people were eager to experience their on-screen father-daughter chemistry. Goodbye earned Rs 10 crore net domestically, failing to recoup its Rs 30 crore budget.

Ram Setu (released October 25)

Action and adventure film from director Abhishek Kumars Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, released in all theaters on Diwali. The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, was another addition to Akshays streak of flops in 2022. Made on a staggering budget of Rs 150 crore, Ram Setu earned only Rs 71.87 crore net in the domestic circuit.

An action hero (released December 2)

Ayushmann Khurrana has headlined an action movie for the first time in his career with An action hero but failed to upset his fans. The Anirudh Iyer-directed film, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, received mixed reviews from critics. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, An action hero collected Rs 10 crore net at the box office since its release on December 2.