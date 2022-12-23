Dangal, Good Newwz, 83+





Image source: Twitter Bollywood never fails to bring Christmas cheer to the big screen. Over the years, Hindi films have done a phenomenal job in cinemas and topped the box office. Be it Aamir Khan’s Dangal or Deepika Padukone’s Ranveer Singh and Bajirao Mastani or Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, Bollywood stars have been treating audiences to blockbuster films this holiday season. Here are Bollywood’s biggest Christmas releases over the past five years. Image source: Twitter Dangal (2016): The story of the underdog, Dangal tells the story of two sisters from a small village who rise to the heights of struggle. Based on the life of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat, the film became a huge hit not only in India but also abroad. Stars Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have earned over Rs 2000 cr worldwide. Image source: Twitter Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fetched over Rs 400 Cr. They are now preparing for the third film. “Tiger 3” is the third installment in the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first installment “Ek Tha Tiger” directed by Kabir Khan was released in 2012. The second “Tiger Zinda Hai” was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Image source: Twitter Simmba (2018): In “Simmba”, Ranveer is seen as a corrupt cop who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the savior of justice. The film, starring Sara Ali Khan, premiered on December 28, 2018. The film also collected over Rs 400 Cr. Image source: Twitter Good Newwz (2019): The 2019 film ‘Good Newzz’ is a comedy-drama based on the concept of in vitro fertilization. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, it’s a hilarious exchange that happens when the two couples attempt surrogacy. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film revolves around two couples with the same surnames who are pursuing in vitro fertilization and expecting their future babies. However, trouble arises when they find that each couple’s sperm has been mixed with the other. The film successfully entered the Rs 200 Cr club at the box office. image source: freepik 83 (2021): Following the 2020 void, Ranveer Singh’s starring film chronicled India’s victory under Kapil Devs, when the team defeated mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first ever FIFA Cup trophy world in 1983. The Bollywood biopic hit at the end at Rs 200 Cr. Image source: Twitter Cirkus (2022): In the film, Ranveer is known as an electric man and works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma face doppelganger issues. The film is based on the Hindi film ‘Angoor’ released in 1982, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. Will the film be among the highest-grossing movies this Christmas? Only time will tell.

