Entertainment
4 Bollywood Christmas performances I wish I hadn’t seen
Out of curiosity, this time I decided to explore some Bollywood Christmas movies, and boy, was I surprised!
The Hollywood and Winters Hallmark Christmas movies go hand in hand and despite their predictability, I generally felt uncharacteristically drawn to watch them nonetheless. However, just out of curiosity, this time I decided to explore some Bollywood Christmas movies. Although I couldn’t find any specific ones with Christmas at its center, I was surprised.
I didn’t know half of these existed, and now I partly wish I hadn’t done this crazy rush! But now that I have it, why should I suffer alone? Here are examples of Bollywood Christmas performances that I might be better off not watching.
1. The Bollywood version of Jingle Bells
The epitome of the Jingle Bells gets a makeover with Bollywood Aaata Hai Aaata Hai with an extra dose of Christmas cringe! The reindeer become hiran and it’s good to sing Marry Chreeesmaas
Don’t get me started with Santa’s fake mustache and beard, there are so many unanswered questions!
If it’s snowing, why is the child wearing a sleeveless dress? Is it a bright, twinkling sun in the distance? What are these little girls with golden wings supposed to be? Are those Himalayas in the distance?
Well, nothing could have prepared me for this Hindi version of Jingle Bells from the movie Shaandar. I’m sure Kishore Kumars’ voice is likely to make some people nostalgic, but really, that couldn’t redeem that for me either. Santa dancing his eyebrows at 1:19 a.m., buttocks growing at the kids at 2:25 a.m. will haunt my dreams for a while now.
2. Christmas “Miracle”
Let’s not get into the acting or lack thereof.
Move over Ravinder Singh and other Instagram cardboard messaging trendsetters, Varun Dhawan did it long before you did in 2015 in the movie Dilwale!
In a lackluster attempt to bring the magic of Christmas to the proposals, this scene might as well qualify for the worst attempts at brand integration.
Kehte hai Christmas ke din sach bolna chahiye (They say you must only tell the truth on Christmas), he says when proposing. Umm, that’s a brand new Christmas saying I’m hearing about for the first time! Plus, if it wasn’t for Christmas, wouldn’t you still need to tell the truth while proposing to the love of your life?
And no, really no one should try the trademark SRK pose in an attempt to look as charming as only they can.
Don’t Miss: Try These Delicious Desserts to Brighten Your Christmas
3. Where is Christmas?
At the very beginning, I didn’t hate this one, but hear me out.
This is the title song of the movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, released in 2012, starring Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan. Yeah, you wonder what’s the connection with Christmas, don’t you?
Well, the sequence is supposed to see them meeting for a few drinks on Christmas Eve. If you look very closely, you’ll even spot a Christmas tree in the background at 3:58. That’s about it, of all the Christmas references in the movie.
It’s funny because this song is precisely how most Indians celebrate Christmas anyway, with all the drinking and dancing without really diving deep into what Christmas is all about.
4. Where is Christmas? (part 2)
A fun song from the film Two States, you get a brief reference to Christmas during the changing seasons and celebrations. Fake snow and drinks; what more does it take to represent Christmas, isn’t it?
As you may have already realized, during my arduous quest to find a suitable Christmas movie, I landed on gems of all kinds, but couldn’t find a cheerful Bollywood movie. and inducing the holiday spirit that shows Christmas in its true glory. Instead, I ended up watching Lindsay Lohans Falling For Christmas on Netflix, which was predictable from the start, but hey, at least it really is Christmas!
Did you like this article?
Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/bollywood/4-bollywood-christmas-depictions-i-wish-i-hadnt-watched-article-217629
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to call on extending PMGKAY program beyond December
- 4 Bollywood Christmas performances I wish I hadn’t seen
- Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets lines, example
- Trump’s lawyers called this accounting firm ‘negligent’, but the IRS believed it was making sure its taxes were accurate
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor
- Dangal, Good Newwz, 83+
- Downtown Roanoke shop offers sweet display for shoppers
- US economic growth revised up to 3.2% in third quarter in sign of resilience
- Nick Kyrgios retirement, Grand Slam record, Australian Open, World Tennis League, news
- Earthquakes in the North of the State: How to Prepare – KRCR
- NYE Bollywood Party | Tk Lounge / Tampa Karaoke Vip
- iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Is it time to upgrade yet?