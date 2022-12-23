4 Bollywood Christmas performances I wish I hadn’t seen

Out of curiosity, this time I decided to explore some Bollywood Christmas movies, and boy, was I surprised!

The Hollywood and Winters Hallmark Christmas movies go hand in hand and despite their predictability, I generally felt uncharacteristically drawn to watch them nonetheless. However, just out of curiosity, this time I decided to explore some Bollywood Christmas movies. Although I couldn’t find any specific ones with Christmas at its center, I was surprised.

I didn’t know half of these existed, and now I partly wish I hadn’t done this crazy rush! But now that I have it, why should I suffer alone? Here are examples of Bollywood Christmas performances that I might be better off not watching.

1. The Bollywood version of Jingle Bells

The epitome of the Jingle Bells gets a makeover with Bollywood Aaata Hai Aaata Hai with an extra dose of Christmas cringe! The reindeer become hiran and it’s good to sing Marry Chreeesmaas

Don’t get me started with Santa’s fake mustache and beard, there are so many unanswered questions!

If it’s snowing, why is the child wearing a sleeveless dress? Is it a bright, twinkling sun in the distance? What are these little girls with golden wings supposed to be? Are those Himalayas in the distance?

Well, nothing could have prepared me for this Hindi version of Jingle Bells from the movie Shaandar. I’m sure Kishore Kumars’ voice is likely to make some people nostalgic, but really, that couldn’t redeem that for me either. Santa dancing his eyebrows at 1:19 a.m., buttocks growing at the kids at 2:25 a.m. will haunt my dreams for a while now.

2. Christmas “Miracle”

Let’s not get into the acting or lack thereof.

Move over Ravinder Singh and other Instagram cardboard messaging trendsetters, Varun Dhawan did it long before you did in 2015 in the movie Dilwale!

In a lackluster attempt to bring the magic of Christmas to the proposals, this scene might as well qualify for the worst attempts at brand integration.

Kehte hai Christmas ke din sach bolna chahiye (They say you must only tell the truth on Christmas), he says when proposing. Umm, that’s a brand new Christmas saying I’m hearing about for the first time! Plus, if it wasn’t for Christmas, wouldn’t you still need to tell the truth while proposing to the love of your life?

And no, really no one should try the trademark SRK pose in an attempt to look as charming as only they can.

3. Where is Christmas?

At the very beginning, I didn’t hate this one, but hear me out.

This is the title song of the movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, released in 2012, starring Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan. Yeah, you wonder what’s the connection with Christmas, don’t you?

Well, the sequence is supposed to see them meeting for a few drinks on Christmas Eve. If you look very closely, you’ll even spot a Christmas tree in the background at 3:58. That’s about it, of all the Christmas references in the movie.

It’s funny because this song is precisely how most Indians celebrate Christmas anyway, with all the drinking and dancing without really diving deep into what Christmas is all about.

4. Where is Christmas? (part 2)

A fun song from the film Two States, you get a brief reference to Christmas during the changing seasons and celebrations. Fake snow and drinks; what more does it take to represent Christmas, isn’t it?

As you may have already realized, during my arduous quest to find a suitable Christmas movie, I landed on gems of all kinds, but couldn’t find a cheerful Bollywood movie. and inducing the holiday spirit that shows Christmas in its true glory. Instead, I ended up watching Lindsay Lohans Falling For Christmas on Netflix, which was predictable from the start, but hey, at least it really is Christmas!

