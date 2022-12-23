Satyanarayana: Veteran actor, Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87





Veteran Tollywood actor and former MP Kaikala Satyanarayana died aged 87 after a brief illness in the early hours of Friday (23 December) at his Jubilee Hills mansion in Hyderabad. Satyanarayan’s last rites will take place at the Mahaprasthanam cremation at Jubilee Hills on Saturday, a family member has informed. He was 87 years old and survived by his wife, son and two daughters. His final rituals would be performed at the Mahaprasthanam cremation at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad (December 24). Satyanarayana appeared in over 750 films during his six-decade film career.

Legend rest in peace #KaikalaSatyanarayana long

we miss you forever pic.twitter.com/remzBGxvrY — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 23, 2022 Saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who has immortalized many characters on our big Telugu screen. Om shanti — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALIAN) December 23, 2022 Satyanarayana was a close friend of the famous actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao, and he briefly entered politics. He was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha of Machilipatnam on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in 1998, but later quit politics. Satyanarayana has also received various awards including the 2011 Raghupati Venkaiah Award, the 2017 Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for Telugu Cinema and the Andhra Pradesh Government Nandi Film Awards. Kaikala was discovered by DL Narayana, who cast him in his 1959 film Sipayi Koothuru. Later, in 1960, NT Rama Rao cast him in his film Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani. B Vittalacharya gave him his first negative role in Kanaka Durga Pooja Mahima, and he’s excelled in negative roles ever since. Satyanarayana founded Rama Films and produced films such as Kodama Simham (1990), Bangaru Kutumbam (1994) and Muddula Mogudu (1995). (1997). FAQs Kaikala Satyanarayana was a deputy of which region?



Machilipatnam constituency of the Telugu Desam party. How many films has Kalikala made in his career?



Kalikala has made 750 films in his career.



