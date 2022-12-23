Rohit Shetty explains why his movies are becoming blockbusters as Bollywood struggles with flops





Rohit Shetty made his directorial debut with the 2003 release To install Zameen.

While the action movie flopped, Rohit became a successful director with his follow-up releases and now it’s been nearly two decades, and the filmmaker’s name is synonymous with blockbusters. With his latest release Sooryavanshi, the star director delivered 11 hits in a row, his last flop being Sunday back in 2008. Rohit is now preparing the release of his film Circus with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rohit Shetty Productionz While promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma show, Rohit was asked what he does while waiting at a traffic light. Rohit replied that he observes people and wonders who they are and what problems they encounter. It also gave Bollywood a reality check on how filmmakers have lost touch with the mainstream and think their world is between Bandra and Andheri. He said, I observe the main connection. Mera yeh hai ki agar koi bus stop pe khada hai toh yaar iski kya problem hogi, yeh kya soch raha hoga? Koi chalke jaa raha hoga toh yeh kaise wohi kirdar sapin hum filmon mein daalte hain aur ussey aap founded rehte hain ki iski kya problem hogi aap inke liye film banate ho. (I observe the people around and I wonder about their problems in life. I then use these characters in films. That way I stay anchored).

Rohit Shetty Productionz He then added, Hamaare yahaan problem kya ho jaata hai poor industry mein Bandra aur Andheri aa gayi hai. Isiliye filmein chal nahin rahi hai logon ki. Kyunki unko lag raha hai ki yeh duniya hai Napency Road to Bandra thoda Andheri tak. To date, 200 films have been distributed and 4 are pending. Hamaari chal rahi hain kyun hum founded hain connection ko observe karte hain ki kya problem hai. (The problem with Bollywood is that the whole industry is between Bandra and Andheri. That’s why their movies don’t work because they think their world is between Bandra and Andheri. That’s why we make 200 movies and only 4 succeed. While my films are working because I’m grounded and have that connection with people.) Reacting to Rohits video, one user wrote, aisa gyaan dena achha nahi..cirkus toh achhi lag hi nahi rahi..who knows if this becomes his first flop lately after so many years. Another wrote, Rohit Shetty himself should be worried about his movie Cirkus. With an average trailer, low hype, low advance booking, everything is currently going against his film. Check out some of the reactions below:

aisa gyaan dena achha nahi..cirkus toh achhi lag hi nahi rahi..who knows if this becomes his first flop lately after so many years (@ReviewzFilmy) December 19, 2022 Didn’t K3G, KHNH types work then? Things change as well as the cinema. Article 14, Bareilly Ki Barfi and many other films are not SOBO & Bandra. Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) December 20, 2022 let’s see how #Circus works ALYB (@BeingAlyB) December 19, 2022 See where the circus is going Roman Gautam (@roman_gautam101) December 20, 2022 Rohit Shetty himself should be worried about his film Cirkus. With an average trailer, low hype, low advance booking, everything is currently going against his film. Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) December 19, 2022 Abhi yeh khud ki movie ko bhi decode karega ki buzz zero kyun tha movie ne opening kyun nhi Li flop kyun ho gyi avatar ke week baad kiya released kiya apni movie ko Aman Kumar Singh (@AmanKum05042017) December 21, 2022 Circus released in theaters on December 23, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/125120-rohit-shetty-blockbuster-hits-bollywood-films-flops-cirkus-ranveer-singh.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos