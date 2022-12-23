Besharam Rang argues over Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot, Bollywood’s biggest controversies of 2022

By Grace Cyril: 2022 has been a rather unexpected year for the entertainment industry. The Bollywood film fraternity has seen many severe depressions, starting with boycott culture and box office failures. Even superstars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan among others failed to bring audiences to theaters. In addition to this, several movies and celebrities have courted controversies for various reasons.

As the year draws to a close, here are some of Bollywood’s biggest controversies of 2022:

BESHARAM RANK ROW OF PATHAAN

The first song, Besharam Rang, by Pathaan, was released recently. While fans enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s searing chemistry, it also caused the film some trouble with Madhya Pradesh Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. The minister fumed over the use of saffron costumes in the film. He also said the film contained objectionable scenes and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if those shots were not replaced. He said the costumes and scenes should be fixed or removed, only then would it be worth considering releasing Pathaan in MP. Several politicians shared the same opinions.

Check out Besharam Rang’s full song here:

RANVEER SINGH NUDE PHOTO SHOOT

Ranveer Singh made headlines this year when he posed nude for a publication. The actor went completely naked for the cover of PAPER magazine as he stripped naked. What followed later for a flood and comments, tweets and memes. Later, it was reported that Ranveer’s photos got him in trouble. A complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Police against the actor for ‘hurting women’s feelings’.

In the photos, Ranveer stripped naked, as he posed on a Turkish rug. Her photoshoot was inspired by Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting women’s feelings after photos of her nude photo shoot went viral on social media. Ranveer was convicted under sections 509, 292 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 A of the Computers Act. The FIR against him was filed at Chembur Police Station on Tuesday. The complaint requests were lodged separately at Chembur police station by an official of a non-governmental organization (NGO), also based in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, and a female lawyer.

AKSHAY KUMAR FACES INFRINGEMENT FOR PROMOTING PAN MASALA

Akshay Kumar was the latest Bollywood star to join pan masala brand promotions for their cardamom products after Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. It is a brand that also sells tobacco products. His decision was not well received by fans. After facing a backlash, the actor announced he would no longer be an ambassador for the tobacco brand he signed up for. His note read, “I’m sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all of my fans and supporters. Your reaction over the past few days has affected me deeply. Although I do not and will not approve of the tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. In all humility, I step back (sic).”

BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA!

Aamir Khan returned to film after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, LSC was supposed to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was released on August 11, 2022. Days before the film was released, Laal Singh Chaddha found himself in the middle of an online storm when a section of netizens called for his boycott. The boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha started after a section of netizens discovered Aamir Khan’s 2015 interview where he said his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they are moving due to “growing intolerance”.

SAJID KHAN IN THE BIGG BOSS HOUSE 16

Bigg Boss 16’s Sajid Khan is by far the most controversial contestant this season. The filmmaker, accused of #MeToo, has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. Many of the women who accused him during the MeToo movement voiced their opinion again after seeing his participation in Bigg Boss.

THE CASES OF KASHMIR AGAINST NADAV LAPID

During the closing ceremony of the 54th International Indian Film Festival (IFFI), Israeli filmmaker and jury president Nadav Lapid made headlines with his remarks on The Kashmir Files. He called the director Vivek Agnihotri a vulgar film. Later, in an interview, Lapid also said that the film had “fascist characteristics”. Speaking to an Israeli news site, Ynet, Nadav Lapid said: “It’s crazy what’s going on here. It’s a government festival and it’s the biggest in India. It’s a movie that the Indian government, even if it didn’t, at least pushed in an unusual way. It basically justifies Indian policy in Kashmir, and it has fascist characteristics,” according to a rough translation of the interview. in Hebrew.

This caused a huge uproar on social media. The Kashmir Files tells the true story of the brutal suffering endured by Kashmiri pundits in 1990 during the Kashmir uprising. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation of Kashmir genocide victims from the Kashmiri Pandit community.

AJAY DEVGN VERSUS KICCHA SUDEEP – THE NORTH-SOUTH DEBATE

One of the biggest controversies of the year was probably Ajay Devgn and Kichha Sudeep’s Twitter spat. The Bollywood superstar has launched a sarcastic criticism of Kannada superstar Kiccha after he said ‘Hindi is no longer a national language’. Ajay tweeted in Hindi, and part of it can be translated as “Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and our national language”. Twitter was divided by Ajay’s statement. This comes in the wake of Southern films breaking box office records. This Twitter spat led to the North-South debate in the industry.

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES IN AN EXTORTION CASE

In the money laundering case of scammer Sukesh Chandrasekhar, several names of Bollywood actresses have come up. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for questioning. Nikki Tamboli’s name was also mentioned.

RICHA CHADHA’S “GALWAN SAY HELLO” TWEET

Richa Chadha found herself in the middle of a controversy for one of her tweets. The actress received backlash for her ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet on social media which appeared to mock an army commander’s statement on the recapture of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by referring to the 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese troops. In her now-deleted tweet, Richa wrote, “Galwan says hello (sic) which caused the actress to receive a backlash for her statement.

