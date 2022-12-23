Death of Kaikala Satyanarayana: Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan pay tribute





Kaikala Satyanarayana is no more. The veteran Telugu actor and MP for Lok Sabha breathed his last on Friday, December 23 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 87 years old. According to reports, he died due to health complications related to old age. Several South Indian entertainment industry heavyweights have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. RRR star Ram Charan expressed his grief and dedicated a touching message to Satyanarayana. He wrote, Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana

Long. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever! May his soul rest in peace (sic).

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be r https://t.co/KYrattaIon — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) 1671766447000 Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also came to pay his last respects. Saddened to learn of the death of Kaikala Satyanarayana

Long. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana, wrote the Sarrainodu actor.

saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be forever remembered https://t.co/DaAWYtUjWF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun341) 1671767132000 Superstar Chiranjeevi who attended Satyanarayana’s birthday party this year dedicated a Telugu post to him. He wrote, Rest in Peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu (sic).

Rest in Peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu https://t.co/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) 1671768036000 Actor Nani wrote, Nani tweeted, “Kaikala Satyanarayana

gaaru…One of my favorite actors from the golden age of Telugu cinema. Mana in Manishi the anipistharu. Legendary work. Condolences to the family.”

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru One of my favorite actors from the golden age of Telugu cinema. Mana in Manishi la an https://t.co/qC90a0jC7S —Nani (@NameisNani) 1671766233000 Mahesh Babu has also penned a moving tribute to Kanaka Durga star Pooja Mahima. He wrote, Extremely saddened by the passing of #KaikalaSatyanarayana

long. I have very good memories of working with him. We will miss him. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. That his soul rests in peace.

Extremely saddened by the passing of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have great memories of working with https://t.co/o9KvBjY5Uq — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 1671769347000 Over a career spanning six decades, Satyanarayana appeared in over 750 films. He made his acting debut in the 1959 film Sipayi Kuthuru. He was noted for his uncanny resemblance to Telugu NT superstar Rama Rao went on to play his body double in many films. Apart from movies, he also had a successful run in politics. He was an MP for the 11th Lok Sabha of the Telugu Desam party.

