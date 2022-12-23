Post-screening announcement of Oscars predictions – The Hollywood Reporter





PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood ReporterAwards editor Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, do not his personal preferences. It arrives at this ranking based on consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results from award ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, and historical of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * * * *BEST PICTURE* Pioneers

Everything everywhere all at once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)

Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th century/Disney)

Jon Gun: Maverick (Priority) – podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Projector)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Netflix)

Deposit (Focus)

Babylon (primordial)

In the west, nothing is new (Netflix) Major threats

women who talk (COMMMON)

The female king (Sony)

triangle of sadness (Neon)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) — podcast (Kevin Feige)

RRR (Variance)

She said (Universal) Possibilities

Until (UAR) — podcast (Barbara Broccoli)

Thirteen Lives (Amazon) — podcast (Ron Howard)

Life (Sony Classics)

A man called Otto (Sony) — podcasts 1 and 2 (Tom Hanks)

The whale (A24)

Nope (Universal) — podcast (Jordan Peele) *BEST DIRECTOR* Pioneers

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) – podcast

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of the Water)

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything everywhere all at once)

Damien Chazelle (Babylon) – podcast

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) Major threats

Sarah Polley (women who talk)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Edward Berger (In the west, nothing is new)

Gina Prince Bythewood (The female king)

SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Todd field (Deposit)

Ruben Ostlund (triangle of sadness) Possibilities

Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) – podcast

Park Chan-wook (Decision to leave)

Chinonye Chukwu (Until)

Joseph Kosinsky (Top Gun: Maverick)

Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Rian Johnson (Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads) *BEST ACTOR* Pioneers

Brendan Fraser (The whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Life)

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) Major threats

Tom Hank (A man called Otto) — podcasts 1 and 2

Paul Mescal (After Sun)

Ralph Fiennes (The menu)

Adam Sandler (Hustle) — podcast

Diego Calva (Babylon) Possibilities

Hugh Jackman (The son) – podcast

Gabriel LaBelleThe Fabelmans)

Jeremy Pope (inspection)

Will Smith (Emancipation) – podcast

Song Kang Ho (Broker) *BEST ACTRESS* Pioneers

Cate Blanchett (Deposit) – podcast

Michelle Yeo (Everything everywhere all at once) — podcast

Michele Williams (The Fabelmans)

Danielle Deadwyler (Until)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) Major threats

alto davisThe female king)

Margot Robbie (Babylon) – podcast

Anne d’Armas (Blond)

Vicky Krieps (Corset)

Emma Thompson (Good luck to you, Leo Grande) – podcast

Rooney Mara (women who talk) Possibilities

Jennifer Lawrence (Pavement) – podcast

Anya Taylor Joy (The menu) – podcast

Zoe Kazan (She said)

Jessica Chestnut (The good nurse) – podcast

Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris goes to Paris) *BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR* Pioneers

Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans) Major threats

Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse) — podcast

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Tom Hank (Elvis) — podcasts 1 and 2

Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement) Possibilities

Jeremy Strong (armageddon time) – podcast

Ben Wishaw (women who talk)

Michael Ward (Empire of Light)

Anthony Hopkins (armageddon time) – podcast *BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS* Pioneers

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Dolly de Leon (triangle of sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything everywhere all at once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything everywhere all at once)

Janelle Monae (Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads) — podcast Major threats

Hong Chau (The whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Claire Foy (women who talk) – podcast

Jessie Buckley (women who talk)

Keke Palmer (Nope) Possibilities

Carey Mulligan (She said) – podcast

Nina Hos (Deposit)

Gabrielle Union (Inspection)

Thuso Mbedu (The female king)

Laura Dern (The son) *BEST SUITABLE SCENARIO* Pioneers

women who talk (Sarah Polley)

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Rian Johnson)

In the west, nothing is new (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell)

Life (Kazuo Ishigurō)

White noise (Noah Baumbach) Major threats

She said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)

The good nurse (Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

The whale (Samuel D. Hunter)

wonderment (Alice Birch and Sebastien Lelio) Possibilities

The son (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Avatar: The Way of the Water (James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver)

Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler) *BEST ORIGINAL SCENARIO* Pioneers

Everything everywhere all at once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Deposit (Todd Field)

triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund) Major threats

Babylon (Damien Chazelle) — podcast

The female king (Dana Stevens)

After Sun (Charlotte Wells)

armageddon time (James Gray) — podcast

Until (Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu and Michael Reilly) Possibilities

Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast

Decision to leave (Park Chan-wook and Seo-kyeong Jeong)

Inspection (Bratton Elegance)

Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce)

RRR (SS Rajamouli) *BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM* Pioneers

In the west, nothing is new (Germany)

close (Belgium)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Decision to leave (South Korea)

Corset (Austria) Major threats

HEY (Poland)

The quiet girl (Ireland)

holy spider (Denmark)

Saint-Omer (France)

bardo (Mexico) — podcast (Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu) Possibilities

Return to Seoul (Cambodia)

joyland (Pakistan)

Last movie session (India)

Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)

The blue caftan (Morocco) *BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM* Pioneers

anything that breathes (HBO)

fire of love (Nat Geo/Neon)

Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)

Retrograde (Nat Geo)

Last return flight (TVM) Major threats

All the beauty and bloodshed (Neon)

bad ax (IFC)

Descending (Netflix)

The territory (Nat Geo)

Lunar Reverie (Neon) Possibilities

The Janes (HBO)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song (Sony Classics)

hidden letters (Cargo)

Children of the mist (CAT&Docs)

A house made of shards (still looking for US distribution) *BEST ANIMATED FEATURE* Pioneers

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)

Marcel the shod shell (A24)

turn red (Pixar)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)

Wendell and savage (Netflix) Main contenders

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

strange world (Disney)

Apollo 10 1/2 (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers movie information (20th century)

The villains (Universal) Possibilities

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal/Lighting)

eternal spring (ART)

Chance (Apple/Skydance)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)

The beast from the sea (Netflix) * BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR * Pioneers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In the west, nothing is new

The Batman

Elvis

The whale Major threats

Future Crimes

Babylon

Blond Possibilities

Emancipation

amsterdam *BEST ORIGINAL SCORE* Pioneers

The Fabelmans (John Williams)

women who talk (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Avatar: The Way of the Water (Simon Franglen)

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Alexander Desplat) Major threats

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ludwig Goranson)

The female king (Terence Blanchard)

In the west, nothing is new (Volker Bertelmann)

She said (Nicolas Britel)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell) Possibilities

Everything everywhere all at once (Son Lux)

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Nathan Johnson)

Dedication (Chanda Dancy)

don’t worry darling (John Powell)

Nope (Michael Abels) *BEST ORIGINAL SONG* Pioneers

“Lift me up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems

“Hold my hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop, Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj

“Get up” (Until) — D’Mile & Jazmine Sullivan

“Hi Dad” (Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro) — Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz — podcast (by Toro) Major threats

“New Body Rhumba” (White noise)—James Murphy

“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads sing) – Taylor Swift

“Nothing is lost (You give me strength)” (Avatar: The Way of the Water) – Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia & Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye

“It’s a life” (Everything everywhere all at once) — David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski — podcast (Byrne)

“Time” (amsterdam) — Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Giveon Evans, Daniel Pemberton and Jahaan Akil Sweet Possibilities

“Applause” (say it like a woman) — Diane Warren — podcast

“My mind and I” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Selena Gomez — podcast

“Good afternoon” (Fiery) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick

“Dust and Ashes” (The voice of dust and ash) — J. Ralph — podcast

“Until you’re home” (A man called Otto)—David Hodges and Rita Wilson *BEST SOUND* Pioneers

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon Major threats

In the west, nothing is new

Lunar Reverie

The Batman Possibilities

Everything everywhere all at once

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro *BEST VISUAL EFFECTS* Pioneers

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick Major threats

In the west, nothing is new

Jurassic World Dominion

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Possibilities

Thirteen Lives

Nope

