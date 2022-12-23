Entertainment
Post-screening announcement of Oscars predictions – The Hollywood Reporter
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood ReporterAwards editor Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, do not his personal preferences. It arrives at this ranking based on consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results from award ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, and historical of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
* * *
*BEST PICTURE*
Pioneers
Everything everywhere all at once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)
Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th century/Disney)
Jon Gun: Maverick (Priority) – podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Projector)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Netflix)
Deposit (Focus)
Babylon (primordial)
In the west, nothing is new (Netflix)
Major threats
women who talk (COMMMON)
The female king (Sony)
triangle of sadness (Neon)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) — podcast (Kevin Feige)
RRR (Variance)
She said (Universal)
Possibilities
Until (UAR) — podcast (Barbara Broccoli)
Thirteen Lives (Amazon) — podcast (Ron Howard)
Life (Sony Classics)
A man called Otto (Sony) — podcasts 1 and 2 (Tom Hanks)
The whale (A24)
Nope (Universal) — podcast (Jordan Peele)
*BEST DIRECTOR*
Pioneers
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) – podcast
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of the Water)
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything everywhere all at once)
Damien Chazelle (Babylon) – podcast
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Major threats
Sarah Polley (women who talk)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Edward Berger (In the west, nothing is new)
Gina Prince Bythewood (The female king)
SS Rajamouli (RRR)
Todd field (Deposit)
Ruben Ostlund (triangle of sadness)
Possibilities
Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) – podcast
Park Chan-wook (Decision to leave)
Chinonye Chukwu (Until)
Joseph Kosinsky (Top Gun: Maverick)
Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Rian Johnson (Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads)
*BEST ACTOR*
Pioneers
Brendan Fraser (The whale)
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Bill Nighy (Life)
Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Major threats
Tom Hank (A man called Otto) — podcasts 1 and 2
Paul Mescal (After Sun)
Ralph Fiennes (The menu)
Adam Sandler (Hustle) — podcast
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Possibilities
Hugh Jackman (The son) – podcast
Gabriel LaBelleThe Fabelmans)
Jeremy Pope (inspection)
Will Smith (Emancipation) – podcast
Song Kang Ho (Broker)
*BEST ACTRESS*
Pioneers
Cate Blanchett (Deposit) – podcast
Michelle Yeo (Everything everywhere all at once) — podcast
Michele Williams (The Fabelmans)
Danielle Deadwyler (Until)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Major threats
alto davisThe female king)
Margot Robbie (Babylon) – podcast
Anne d’Armas (Blond)
Vicky Krieps (Corset)
Emma Thompson (Good luck to you, Leo Grande) – podcast
Rooney Mara (women who talk)
Possibilities
Jennifer Lawrence (Pavement) – podcast
Anya Taylor Joy (The menu) – podcast
Zoe Kazan (She said)
Jessica Chestnut (The good nurse) – podcast
Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover)
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris goes to Paris)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*
Pioneers
Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Major threats
Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse) — podcast
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Tom Hank (Elvis) — podcasts 1 and 2
Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement)
Possibilities
Jeremy Strong (armageddon time) – podcast
Ben Wishaw (women who talk)
Michael Ward (Empire of Light)
Anthony Hopkins (armageddon time) – podcast
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*
Pioneers
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Dolly de Leon (triangle of sadness)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything everywhere all at once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything everywhere all at once)
Janelle Monae (Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads) — podcast
Major threats
Hong Chau (The whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Claire Foy (women who talk) – podcast
Jessie Buckley (women who talk)
Keke Palmer (Nope)
Possibilities
Carey Mulligan (She said) – podcast
Nina Hos (Deposit)
Gabrielle Union (Inspection)
Thuso Mbedu (The female king)
Laura Dern (The son)
*BEST SUITABLE SCENARIO*
Pioneers
women who talk (Sarah Polley)
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Rian Johnson)
In the west, nothing is new (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell)
Life (Kazuo Ishigurō)
White noise (Noah Baumbach)
Major threats
She said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)
The good nurse (Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
The whale (Samuel D. Hunter)
wonderment (Alice Birch and Sebastien Lelio)
Possibilities
The son (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)
Avatar: The Way of the Water (James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver)
Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler)
*BEST ORIGINAL SCENARIO*
Pioneers
Everything everywhere all at once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
Deposit (Todd Field)
triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)
Major threats
Babylon (Damien Chazelle) — podcast
The female king (Dana Stevens)
After Sun (Charlotte Wells)
armageddon time (James Gray) — podcast
Until (Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu and Michael Reilly)
Possibilities
Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast
Decision to leave (Park Chan-wook and Seo-kyeong Jeong)
Inspection (Bratton Elegance)
Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce)
RRR (SS Rajamouli)
*BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM*
Pioneers
In the west, nothing is new (Germany)
close (Belgium)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Decision to leave (South Korea)
Corset (Austria)
Major threats
HEY (Poland)
The quiet girl (Ireland)
holy spider (Denmark)
Saint-Omer (France)
bardo (Mexico) — podcast (Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu)
Possibilities
Return to Seoul (Cambodia)
joyland (Pakistan)
Last movie session (India)
Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)
The blue caftan (Morocco)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM*
Pioneers
anything that breathes (HBO)
fire of love (Nat Geo/Neon)
Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)
Retrograde (Nat Geo)
Last return flight (TVM)
Major threats
All the beauty and bloodshed (Neon)
bad ax (IFC)
Descending (Netflix)
The territory (Nat Geo)
Lunar Reverie (Neon)
Possibilities
The Janes (HBO)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song (Sony Classics)
hidden letters (Cargo)
Children of the mist (CAT&Docs)
A house made of shards (still looking for US distribution)
*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*
Pioneers
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)
Marcel the shod shell (A24)
turn red (Pixar)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)
Wendell and savage (Netflix)
Main contenders
Inu-Oh (GKIDS)
strange world (Disney)
Apollo 10 1/2 (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers movie information (20th century)
The villains (Universal)
Possibilities
Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal/Lighting)
eternal spring (ART)
Chance (Apple/Skydance)
My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)
The beast from the sea (Netflix)
* BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR *
Pioneers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the west, nothing is new
The Batman
Elvis
The whale
Major threats
Future Crimes
Babylon
Blond
Possibilities
Emancipation
amsterdam
*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*
Pioneers
The Fabelmans (John Williams)
women who talk (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Avatar: The Way of the Water (Simon Franglen)
Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Alexander Desplat)
Major threats
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ludwig Goranson)
The female king (Terence Blanchard)
In the west, nothing is new (Volker Bertelmann)
She said (Nicolas Britel)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)
Possibilities
Everything everywhere all at once (Son Lux)
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Nathan Johnson)
Dedication (Chanda Dancy)
don’t worry darling (John Powell)
Nope (Michael Abels)
*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*
Pioneers
“Lift me up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems
“Hold my hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop, Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)
“Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj
“Get up” (Until) — D’Mile & Jazmine Sullivan
“Hi Dad” (Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro) — Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz — podcast (by Toro)
Major threats
“New Body Rhumba” (White noise)—James Murphy
“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads sing) – Taylor Swift
“Nothing is lost (You give me strength)” (Avatar: The Way of the Water) – Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia & Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye
“It’s a life” (Everything everywhere all at once) — David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski — podcast (Byrne)
“Time” (amsterdam) — Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Giveon Evans, Daniel Pemberton and Jahaan Akil Sweet
Possibilities
“Applause” (say it like a woman) — Diane Warren — podcast
“My mind and I” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Selena Gomez — podcast
“Good afternoon” (Fiery) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick
“Dust and Ashes” (The voice of dust and ash) — J. Ralph — podcast
“Until you’re home” (A man called Otto)—David Hodges and Rita Wilson
*BEST SOUND*
Pioneers
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Major threats
In the west, nothing is new
Lunar Reverie
The Batman
Possibilities
Everything everywhere all at once
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*
Pioneers
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Batman
Top Gun: Maverick
Major threats
In the west, nothing is new
Jurassic World Dominion
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Possibilities
Thirteen Lives
Nope
|
