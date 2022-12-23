Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Is Society’s Fault: Amit Sadh | Bollywood
Amit Sadh talks about the death of his co-star and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he was completely shaken by the news of Sushant’s death by suicide and was thinking about quitting the industry. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals he wanted to ‘end things’, was depressed: ‘That’s why I linked up with Sushant Singh Rajput…’)
Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput made their film debuts with Kai Po Che, and Amit recalled how they shot the film for a year and a half and became friends with the late actor. Commenting on the actor’s suicide in 2020, Amit said, I know that person’s psyche. When someone dies by suicide, it means there is total darkness in their life. When this happens, it is not the fault of the person, but it is the fault of society. The people who were around that person are the ones at fault, because the person got so desperate at that point that they don’t care about anything else… I felt the same before also when it seems there is no one they have nothing, the actor said during a recent chat with writer Chetan Bhagat on his podcast.
In the same conversation, Amit also revealed that he had had suicidal thoughts in the past, but now everything is fine. When Chetan Bhagat asked him why he wanted to leave the industry, Amit replied: Chid gaya tha maine. Bada hard hai yeh industry (I felt bored. This industry is very hard). Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020 in Mumbai. The CBI continues to investigate Sushant’s death, which has been treated as a suicide. However, no closing report has been filed in this area to date by the agency.
