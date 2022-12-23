Death of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana: note from the Chiranjeevi pen

Famous Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away Friday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He suffered from a disease related to old age. He was 87 years old. Sathyanarayana is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. Having starred in over 750 films in a career spanning over five decades, Sathyanarayan has played a variety of characters. He was popular as a hero, villain, and character artist. Read also : Chiranjeevi visits veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana’s house to celebrate his birthday and shares photos

Several movie celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences over the death of the veteran actor. Ram Charan tweeted: Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever! May his soul rest in peace (sic).

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi tweeted: Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He was one of the rarest personalities who could bring any character to life. May his family find peace and strength in this hour of mourning! Om shanti (sic).

Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu and wrote: Rest In Peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu (sic). He had gone home in July to wish him his birthday. He also attended a cake cutting ceremony. Sharing photos of the day, he had written on Twitter, it was pure bliss to visit our Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Kaikala Satyanarayana garu and reminisce about great times in the past!! I wish him a very happy birthday. May the Almighty grant Kaikala Satyanarayana garu good health and happy times with his family and friends for many years to come.”

Sathyanarayana played all kinds of roles and was part of modern and mythological films. Some of his best films are Pandava Vanavasam, Sri Krishnavataram, Nirdoshi, Bhale Rangadu, Sampoorna Ramayanam and Raitu Bidda.

He also produced a Telugu language film and also played veteran NTR star’s dupe in several films.

