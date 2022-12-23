Entertainment
Death of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana: note from the Chiranjeevi pen
Famous Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away Friday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He suffered from a disease related to old age. He was 87 years old. Sathyanarayana is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. Having starred in over 750 films in a career spanning over five decades, Sathyanarayan has played a variety of characters. He was popular as a hero, villain, and character artist. Read also : Chiranjeevi visits veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana’s house to celebrate his birthday and shares photos
Several movie celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences over the death of the veteran actor. Ram Charan tweeted: Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever! May his soul rest in peace (sic).
Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi tweeted: Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He was one of the rarest personalities who could bring any character to life. May his family find peace and strength in this hour of mourning! Om shanti (sic).
Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu and wrote: Rest In Peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu (sic). He had gone home in July to wish him his birthday. He also attended a cake cutting ceremony. Sharing photos of the day, he had written on Twitter, it was pure bliss to visit our Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Kaikala Satyanarayana garu and reminisce about great times in the past!! I wish him a very happy birthday. May the Almighty grant Kaikala Satyanarayana garu good health and happy times with his family and friends for many years to come.”
Sathyanarayana played all kinds of roles and was part of modern and mythological films. Some of his best films are Pandava Vanavasam, Sri Krishnavataram, Nirdoshi, Bhale Rangadu, Sampoorna Ramayanam and Raitu Bidda.
He also produced a Telugu language film and also played veteran NTR star’s dupe in several films.
tt:10
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/telugu-cinema/veteran-actor-kaikala-satyanarayana-dies-chiranjeevi-pens-note-ram-charan-offers-condolences-101671772540350.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana: note from the Chiranjeevi pen
- College football today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday
- Snitch teams up with Relove, pushed to be circular
- Innovation and Growth Thinking at the Heart of Dell’s Startup Challenge
- Capitol Riot Committee’s Final Report Lays Out Case to Judge Trump
- The President’s Moment Watchs Minister Basuki and Governor of West Java Play Gateball
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Is Society’s Fault: Amit Sadh | Bollywood
- What they are and how to use them wisely
- US SEC tightens scrutiny of auditors’ crypto work – WSJ
- The Best Bollywood Movies Of 2022 Were Driven By Mega Angry Women
- At last Zim ends Test cricket drought
- US stock market: Wall Street drops on rate, recession worries, gloomy outlook for chipmakers