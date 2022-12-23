Manifesting those wishes to come true in Bollywood next year





Ever since we discovered the Koffee sofa, the protest sofa, the Bollywood fan in me wonders if he really has the power to make things happen. Well, it certainly worked in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs’ fairytale romance. So, in the parallel life, if I manage to manifest myself on the iconic sofa, here are the 10 wishes that I would like to see come true in 2023: 1. Shah Rukh Khan makes a successful comeback After a long hiatus from the big screens, SRK deserves a big box office debut with Pathanein the first month of 2023 itself. Fingers crossed for him! SRK in Pathaan. Source: India Telegraph 2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married Can’t wait to see the wedding photos of Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani next year. Coffee sofa, show us some magic, please? Sidharth and Kiara at Shershaah. Source: The Indian Express 3. Akshay Kumar brings back his old charm Most of us still watch Akshay Kumars comedy movies from the 2000s to relive the era because his new version looks quite cartoonish. Demonstrating that the actor regains his old charm and favors quality over quantity. Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Source: Filmy Keeday Unpopular opinion that everyone likes #AkshayKumar back in the 90s and 2000s era because of his comedy movies and no matter all the fanclubs still watch his old comedy movies but now he’s overexposed with 6 movies a year he should do 1 or 2 movies a year Arzu Singh (@ArzuSingh6) October 30, 2022 4. Taboo romance with SRK in a full-fledged movie Raise your hand if you’re showing up to watch Tabu and Shah Rukh Khans’ on-screen romance in 2023. I sure do. Tabu is set to sign a full-fledged film with SRK soon and this fan-edited video mentioned below has every reason to show their association. Tabu and SRK in the song, Deewangi Deewangi. Source: India Times 5. Vicky and Katrina surprise us with a movie announcement Manifesting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to make a movie together in 2023. If it’s short notice, a simple announcement would work. Alright, how about a romantic movie? Vicky and Katrina at their wedding. Source: The Indian Express I need Vicky and Katrina to drop their movie announcement so everyone can calm down. am I. (i/a) (@azxriel) April 16, 2019 6. Kareena signing a film with Karisma Kapoor Please let 2023 be the year of the big news from Kareena Kapoor signs a film with Karisma Kapoor. Hoping that the two Kapoor sisters will agree to the scenario this time. Kareena and Karisma posing together for the camera. Source: Bollywood Hungary @career please make a movie for kareena with karisma

The K Sisters in a movie Rose (@Miya11_) March 11, 2018 7. Luv Ranjan leaves behind misogynistic storylines Director Luv Ranjan drops out Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar in 2023. Considering his past films, it’s high time Ranjan ditched his storylines against women and brought something new next year. Ranbir and Shraddha at Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. Source: YouTube 8. Farhan Akhtar revealing the release date of jee the zara Protester Farhan Akhtar to take stock of jee the zara in 2023. When do you start filming? When does it come out? I can’t wait to watch the girls’ road trip story through your lens. Farhan (L); Jee Le Zara stars, Alia, Priyanka and Katrina (R) In fact, I can’t wait for Jee Le Zara to come out to live my life through another Farhan Akhtar movie because there’s no way I can live those stories IRL (: flawed pikachu (@kishi_asf) August 10, 2021 9. Tony Kakkar hires a lyricist Kurta pajamas kala kala kala kala kalakala x infinity. OK, Tape attack gayi kya? No, it was Tony Kakkar. Manifesting Kakkar is hiring a lyricist for their songs in 2023 because such compositions really suck. Tony Kakkar in his song, Kurta Pajama. Source: Charmboard 10. More remakes please *VERY IMPORTANT* Let the remake trend die this year and focus only on original content in 2023. Coolie No. 1 – (1995) [L]; Coolie #1- (2020) [R] Remakes will NOT work now for Bollywood – Star/Superstar/Megastar kisi ko bhi movie Ho. Audiences now have access to original material via OTT, why would they spend money on something that is already available on their paid subscriptions! More remakes, please BW PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) August 14, 2022 What event would you like to see happen in 2023?

