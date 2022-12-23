Actors who almost played Jake Sully





Sam Worthington was not the set choice for “Avatar”. In fact, he had to work his way through a number of potential candidates!



In the late 2000s, as james cameronthe next sci-fi movie Avatar was ready to begin filming, the filmmaker approached, naturally, quite a few established names in the industry to carry out his project. However, it just wasn’t meant to be, and eventually Cameron went with the then newcomer (who he admits he also cared about) Sam Worthington, and without risk of being wrong, the bet is successful! Now a household name, Worthington, with Zoe Saldana and Michelle Rodriguez, has established itself as the very face of the Avatar franchise, but it’s always fun to speculate on “what ifs”. So here’s a list of actors who could very well have been in Avatarprobably playing the main character Jake Sully himself.

Matt Damon Picture via Universal Pictures It’s no secret that the The then-booming Jason Bourne actor was one of Cameron’s top picks to play Avatar protagonist Jake Sully. Matt Damon most likely would have agreed as well if it weren’t for his commitment to an upcoming installment in the Bourne franchise. Nonetheless, Damon isn’t one to shy away from joking about the missed opportunity that would have earned him over $200 million on the first Avatar movie alone. Recently, Cameron hinted at the possibility of making an appearance in Damon in a future Avatar project to soften the blow that the latter would have “still regretted”, yet it would still not be Jake Sully that he would play. Talk about missed opportunities! Related: ‘Avatar 3’: Release Date, Returning Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know About James Cameron’s Threequel So Far Chris Pratt Picture via Universal Unlike Damon, Chris Pratt actually auditioned for Avatarand in the words of Pratt himself when appearing on the SmartLess podcast, “there was literally nothing compelling about my audition”. Guardians of the Galaxy the actor had poor hearing at best and later explained that he didn’t feel in his best physical condition at the time, recalling that he started “sweating immediately” in front of the Avatar casting assistant. Chris Pine Image via Paramount Pictures Another failed Avatar the story of the hearing is that of Chris Pine. the star trek the actor actually got a chance to direct another sci-fi project in Avatar before his role in star trek. However, he failed to put on a good enough performance, as he shared during an interview with chicago red eye, commenting that he actually had to stop in the middle of the audition. He said during the interview, “How dare I put this poor casting director through the experience of watching me?” He told how the story “will probably haunt me for the rest of my life”. Jake Gyllenhaal Image via Marvel Studios Following in the footsteps of Matt Damon, Jake Gyllenhaal also had to turn down the role of Jake Sully in Avatar when she was introduced to him. With his heart on the main character Dastan from Prince of Persia, Gyllenhaal explained in an interview with a French magazine Figarohe felt that he was not ready for such a big project such as Avatar. “In this business, if you don’t listen to yourself, you’re going to run into serious problems,” he said. Figaroexplaining how Dastan simply resonated more with him, hence his choice to choose Prince of Persia more than Avatar. Chris Evans and Channing Tatum Image via Marvel Studios Few years ago in an interview with Empire MagazineJames Cameron himself has revealed how he ultimately shortlisted a total of 3 finalists for the role of Avatarof Jake Sully, namely Sam Worthington, Chris Evansand Channing Tatum. He mentioned that while he liked Evans and Tatum’s calls and what they brought to the table, Worthington obviously stood out for him. “He had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity,” Cameron said of Worthington. “Sam was ready. He was ready.” Speaking in particular of the scene with the famous final speech in AvatarCameron went into more detail about his choice to back a rookie rather than the other two cast members: “I would have followed him. [Sam] in combat and I wouldn’t have followed the other guys.” Image via Paramount Pictures Avatar: The Way of the Water now playing in theaters. Read more about “Avatar: the way of the water”

