“We had a bad year and you turned your back on us”





Bollywood has faced boycott calls on social media since cinemas reopened after the pandemic. Although the film industry struggled to make a name for itself as the southern industry flourished at the box office this year, it did yield some hits in the form of Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more. . Reacting to the growing culture of boycott, Cirkus director Rohit Shetty staunchly defended Bollywood amid the negativity. Also Read – Cirkus: Rohit Shetty Recalls How Everyone Forced Him To Release Sooryavanshi On OTT But That’s Why He REFUSED [Exclusive] When the director was asked about the industry’s disappointing year compared to regional cinema, Rohit claimed that Bollywood had had a bad year and people had started turning their backs on them. Also Read – Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Vs Cirkus Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh Film Sees Slow Advance Booking But Should Open Better Than Bhediya Sooryavanshi came out, and earlier this year movies like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well. Drishyam 2 has done well recently. It’s not like our films don’t work. Gangubai Kathiawadi did very well, he said. Ek saal kharab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho (We had a bad year and you turn your back on us)? Rohit told Lallantop during a session. Also Read – Avatar The Way of Water Day 1 Box Office Collection: James Cameron Film Hits Rs 40 Crores In India; fails to break Avengers Endgame record The director also listed the blockbusters that Bollywood has given over the decades. To prove his point, he named films such as Sholay, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Munnabhai MBBS, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hera Pheri, his own Singham, Golmaal and Sooryavanshi. Rohit’s impassioned defense left the crowd cheering, including his Cirkus leader, Ranveer Singh. He made a final statement to sum up his point while addressing the anchor saying, “Don’t worry madam, but rats are the first to leave the ship when it sinks.” The entire room erupted at his response and the audience began chanting his name to extend their support. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s next film Pathaan is the latest to face boycott calls amid the saffron bikini controversy in the song Besharam Rang. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Brahmastra, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and many other films have dealt with social media trolls calling for a boycott. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

