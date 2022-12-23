Spotlight: Lower Colombia entertainment listings

Movies

Columbia Theater Film Series

All films shown at the Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. All films are screened at 2 p.m.

Admission per film is $8 per person. Receive 15% off the order total with the purchase of all five films. Groups of 10 or more pay $5 per ticket. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

January 15: Funny Girl (1968), with Barbra Streisand, Walter Pidgeon and Omar Shariff.

March 5: Hair (1979), with John Savage, Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

April 2: Peter Rabbit (2018).

May 7: Paint Your Wagon (1969), with Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.

THE MUSIC

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. Karaoke, Thursday through Saturday, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Finnegan Blue’s Irish Christmas: 7:30-9:30 p.m. December 17, Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Siblings Anna Lee and Willie Fleming are joined by their father, Bill Fleming on guitar accompanied by bandmates Malcolm Jones on saxophone, Kevin Higuchi on percussion and Oskar Beckmann on bass. The band pays homage to Irish music by adding their own modern twist, notes the Columbia Theater website. Tickets: $40 and $45 per person adults, $40 per person seniors (62 and over) and military, $20 per person 17 and under. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Cowlitz Valley Early Music AssociationDec.: 6 to 8:30 p.m., country and bluegrass music, open-mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Paul Anca: 7 p.m. on February 26, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Anka has over 500 songs to her credit and 100 million albums sold, according to a statement from Ilani. He also had a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades. Her career began in 1957, when Diana sold 20 million records. Other hits include Puppy Love, Lonely Boy, My Way, Hometown, The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson theme and more. Tickets: $39 and $59. Tickets available on ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

ROOMS

Young people will perform “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”: The critically acclaimed Honolulu Theater for Youth will present the theatrical adaptation of the novel by Chinese-American writer Bette Bao Lord at 2 p.m., January 20 at the Columbia Theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The story takes place in 1947, the Year of the Boar, when a young girl leaves China with her parents for a new start in America and falls in love with baseball. $10 per ticket or a pack of four for $30. Free pre-show activities start at 12:30 p.m. www.columbiatheatre.com360-575-8499.

Stage Door Concert Series

Held at the Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, the Stage Door concert series is an intimate evening. Guests must enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary appetizers provided by Magpie Productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Each concert takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The cost of each concert is $65 per person. Save 10% if you buy a seat for each Stage Door concert or a table (four seats) for a performance. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

January 14: Marina Trio. Marina Christopher and her band Marina and the Dreamboats deliver an addictive blend of jazz, soul and classic pop, notes the Columbia Theater website.

February 11th:Catherine Rose. A folk singer from Oregon, Roses grew up listening to Irish and Scottish folk music. After her grandmother passed away, she discovered handwritten Irish folk songs tucked away inside her grandmother’s piano bench, according to the theater’s website. Roses’ influences include Susan McKeown, Christy Moore, Mairad Ni Mhaonaigh, Niamh Parsons, Dougie MacLean, Kate Rusby, Kat Eggleston and more.

March 4: Ken Waldman and the Savages. Waldman will be joined by banjo player Rich Kuras and other guests. Kuras, a former Longview resident, started playing banjo and calling square dances 45 years ago.

April 22: Larhonda Steele celebrates Nina Simone. The legendary Simone, who was an avid civil rights activist, sang a mix of jazz, blues and folk music. Steele, a prominent North West blues singer, will be joined on stage by Mark Steele, Ward Griffiths and Leah Hinchcliff.

Alcove Gallery Winter Art Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 27 at Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m., December 21. Members of the community, young and old, present winter landscapes and celebrations.

Appelo Archive Center: Historical exhibits of the Naselle-Grays River territory. Opening hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: Featured artists for December are Trudy Woods and Eileen Thompson. Join the performers for the first Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month for music and refreshments. Works by artists are exhibited throughout the month alongside 40 local cooperative galleries. Craft cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Santa’s gift shop is open until December 24. Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. 1418 Commerce Avenue, Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that traveled up the Long Beach Peninsula. Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. FREE ENTRANCE. 115 SE Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Donations accepted. 405 Allen Street, Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Work by the Christmas quilters on display until December. Opening hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, opening of the museum and the village hall. Site tours now available for groups 15 and under. To register, go online at lelooska.org/visit-reservation/.

Forsberg Art Gallery of Lower Columbia College: Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. In the college’s Rose Center for the Arts gallery, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Historical Museum of Oregon: Hours: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (except holidays), Third Floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items that people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and the originals returned to the owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, [email protected]

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or [email protected]

Tsuga Gallery: Features over 30 works by local artists, including paintings, photographs, sculptures and jewelry. 70 Main Street, Cathlamet. Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural exhibits. Locomotive from 1923 outside. Opening hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday until September or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.