How 2022 turned out to be the worst year for Bollywood-Entertainment News, Firstpost

2022 has definitely turned out to be a horrible year for Bollywood at the box office. After going through a tough time for nearly two years due to the pandemic, when movie theaters opened full-fledged, audiences were expected to flock to theaters for the cinematic experience that will make ring the cash registers. But sadly, many Bollywood biggies opened to empty theaters as there was no response from moviegoers. Well, during the pandemic phase, we saw people exploring OTT content and as a result they wanted something as exciting or more than that to buy tickets with their hard-earned cash and get into theaters movie theater. And looking at the track record, it clearly shows that Hindi films are failing to strike a chord with audiences as we only had three blockbusters in 2022 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.92 million rupees), The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90 crore) & Drishyam 2 (Rs 221.35*crore). Talking about the movies, which got the Hit tag, are just Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 million rupees) and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva (Rs 257.44 million). There were a few movies, which turned out to be middling bargains at the box office and they are Major, Janhit Mein Jaari, JugJugg Jeeyo, Rocket: The Nambi Effect, Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Doctor G, uunchai and Bhediya. Talking about Bollywood flops and disasters in 2022, the list is very long and includes some big ticket movies. Jhund, Toolsidas Junior, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Attack: Part 1, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Nikamma, Rashtra Kavach Om, HIT: The First Case, Shabaash Mithu, RK / RKay, Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, Liger, Matto Ki Saikil, Vikram Vedha, Goodbye, Code Name Tiranga, Ram Setu, Thank God, Phone Bhoot, Double XL, Mili, Rocket Gang, Action Hero, Salaam Venky, Vadh and Maarrich. With biggies like Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan, Bholaa, Maidaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Adipurush and others, we expect Bollywood to make a comeback in 2023. Read all the latest news, trending news and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram gram.

