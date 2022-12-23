Desi Twitter debates who is the most Nepo family in Bollywood





The nepotism debate is the hottest topic in Bollywood, wherever you go. It has been around in the industry for a long time and the discussion about it is constantly evolving. Now Hollywoods Vulture magazine recently featured its nepo-babycover, and desis couldn’t help laughing. Nepo baby speech some of you must not know Bollywood where just NOT having a famous parent is so rare it’s considered groundbreaking lol arushi sinha (@arushisinha) December 20, 2022 Following up on this trending topic, a Twitter user shared an image of the biggest nepotism family in the world. Looked: He read further: This Tweet has gone viral and people are calling the post crazy. In their counter-argument, netizens are asking this Twitter user to keep Aishwarya Rai out of the way and think better of her Kapoors who hold this title. We have selected a few comments for you to better understand this situation. AishwaryaRai is a self-made superstar and a global icon. Nepotism is not in AishwaryaRai’s dictionary at all. You better have your life Zara. https://t.co/iDS34PEdIa Anbarassi (@CholaPiratiyar) December 22, 2022 Amitabh started as the second and third protagonist in Saat Hindustani, Anand, etc. He even played negative characters in films like Parwana in the beginning. Jaya was an FTII Gold Medalist, so good that Shabana Azmi decided to enroll in the Institute watching her acting. + https://t.co/XPQgslZOE5 The Cricket Archaeologist (@outof22yards) December 21, 2022 Nepotism in Bollywood gets noticed as they are public figures and are always under the scanner. Nepotism is also endemic everywhere. There are places where nepotism would make Bollywoods look like child’s play.

Also, Rai is not a nepo baby. https://t.co/Ld9T2agHMb Typo King (@Hopayega09) December 21, 2022 now leave mother aishwarya rai out of that too she came from a south indian middle class family and had a stable acting career long before her marriage to the bachchans her husband himself acknowledges that he is the nepo baby and that she is not https://t.co/RuWtNIxQVu Rae: The Great War stan (@iknowdaylight07) December 21, 2022 Amitabh Bachchan’s father was a famous poet, not an actor or director. Jaya Bachchan made a name for herself and had an established career before she married Amitabh. Aishwarya Rai won the title of Miss World in 1994 and after that she officially entered the industry https://t.co/fTb680gQao (: (@worldinurpalm_) December 21, 2022 In fact, the Kapoors are the biggest family in nepo Half of the big names in B’wood are from their family Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor Almost everyone are great actors have a serious profession https://t.co/oooM2PNu5Q pic.twitter.com/9g2GBVe9u8 (@KohlifiedGal) December 22, 2022 Seriously??? To my knowledge 3 of them have made their mark without any sponsor. Koi bhi nepotism ki produces nahi hai. Coming to Abhishek, he’s an amazing actor who suffers because he’s a nepo kid I feel. Sabki’s expectations hi kaafi badi hai. But he’s good in his own way https://t.co/vEA4RBugwy HelloNaina_ (@dreamer_ammu) December 21, 2022 What do you think? Read more: 12 statements famous kids have made about nepotism.

