Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022 | Bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities have become parents for the first time in 2022. While many of them have already shared the first photos of their little ones, more may unveil them in the new year. In case you need a refresher, here’s a look back at the year with celebrity couples who are the new mom and new dad on the block. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, it’s quite a list.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The first glimpse of Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoors’ wedding in April this year was one of the most anticipated D-Days of the year. Later in November, Alia announced the birth of their daughter, whom they named Raha. She revealed that it was Raha’s grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, who chose her name which has several meanings.

In a message, Alia explained the meaning of Raha’s name and said that Raha in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic, peace also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to its name, from the first moment we held it – we felt it all.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ 6 month birthday.

4 years after getting married, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby in 2022. In a joint statement in January, the couple said they welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy. She was named after Priyanka and Nicks’ mothers as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family went a few days ago to an unknown destination to celebrate their first Christmas. The new parents chose to hide Malti’s face from the public and the media, like Gigi Hadid and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover

First photo of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

After speculation about the pregnancy for some time, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the news of the actors’ pregnancy with a stunning photo shoot. The pasty couple were blessed with a baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover and wrote on Instagram, The physical manifestation of our love and blessings from Ma is here now and she is divine. Bipasha and Karan. While they continue to share glimpses of their parenthood on social media, they have yet to reveal their daughter’s face.

Ayaz Khan

Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan’s daughter, Dua Hussain Khan in the first photo.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na star Ayaz Khan announced the pregnancy of his wife Jannat Khan in September. “Our biggest adventure is about to begin!! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are excited to enter this new chapter of our lives. Our family will grow two little feet. Allah has been so good to us, have -they said Later they were blessed with a daughter and revealed her name, Dua Husain Khan.

Gurmeet Choudhary – Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary’s wife-actress Debina Bonnerjee with the first photo of their second daughter on Instagram.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had a double surprise for fans this year. The acting couple had their first daughter Lianna in April this year. Just eight months later, they welcomed their second child on November 11. Sharing the news on her social media account, Gurmeet wrote: Welcome our baby girl to the world. As ecstatic that we are becoming parents again, we are enjoying some privacy right now as our baby came into the world earlier than expected. Keep blessing and spreading your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis).”

They have yet to reveal the baby’s full photo or name. In a recent vlog on Debinas’ YouTube channel, she opened up about revealing the name of her young baby. She gave her daughter’s initials and said: The baby’s name starts with B. The meaning of the name is Goddess Durga.

Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech with Yuvraj Singh and their son Orion Keech Singh.

Actress Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who married in 2016, welcomed their first child together this year. They welcomed a baby boy. They shared, To all of our fans, family and friends, we are thrilled to share that today God has blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and want you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, they unveiled the name of their firstborn, Orion Keech Singh and also shared photos with him. Later, Orion made his first public appearance with Hazel at the Mumbai airport.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents for the first time this year and welcomed a boy. On August 20, the actress gave birth to her first child in a hospital in Mumbai. After their son turned one month old, the couple released their first family photo and announced their name is Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sharing their thoughts behind his name, they said: In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the tatvas paanch. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and he is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deities of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, courageous and mesmerizingly beautiful.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Lambachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with their son Laksh.

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They made it official on Instagram with a photo from Bhartis’ maternity shoot. In the caption, she said, “It’s a BOY.” In July, they revealed their baby Laksh’s face for the first time in a vlog on YouTube.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of her son Neil on Instagram.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and his husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, became parents for the first time in April. The actor gave birth to a baby boy. They call him Neil. On her first Mother’s Day, Kajal took the first picture of her baby where she cradled him in her arms. It was captioned with a long note for the baby. The couple announced on New Years Day 2022 that they are expecting their first child together.