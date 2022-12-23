Entertainment
Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Worked In Female Focused Movies And Killed! | Movies News
New Delhi: People don’t rely on movies starring men as much as they used to. More real, honest and authentic stories are now in high demand. While “masala” films can perform well at the box office financially, there has been an increase in female-led films in recent years.
Here, we are sharing the list of five Bollywood actresses who mainly work in films aimed at women; looked:
Radhika Madan
The actress who has portrayed many critically acclaimed female-centric characters in films such as Pataakha, Angrezi Medium and Sanaa has established her own unique identity in the industry. Not many people know that she also played female-centric characters in some short films.
Sanya Malhotra
By playing supporting roles in sports biopics like Dangal. Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recently appeared in Umesh Bist’s contemporary social drama Pagglait. The film highlights the situation of a young widow who wants to realize her dream and earn a living but is prevented from doing so by the pressure of her family to remarry.
Puja Aggarwal
Puja Agarwal has been working on short films aimed at women since her appointment as an actress. Giving herself body and soul to the projects, she has worked on short films such as Truth about Lies and Mirror, and now she offers another female-focused short, “Bisaahee”. The story revolves around a current vlogger, Stuti, who arrives in a hamlet where women are executed for practicing witchcraft because it’s so primitive.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Popular and talented actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently worked on Hindi version of popular Marathi horror film Chhori. She has previously starred in Indian film series Pyaar Ka Punchama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.
critical i say
Mimi is a social message drama starring Kriti Sanon. He talks about surrogacy. It centers on the life of a surrogate mother who has been abandoned. It became a major hit when it was released on the OTT.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/top-5-bollywood-actresses-who-worked-in-women-oriented-movies-and-slayed-2552731.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigerian Sports Minister Sunday Dare crowned King of Games
- Pakistan’s Punjab government sacked in blow to ex-PM Imran Khan’s snap poll plan
- Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Worked In Female Focused Movies And Killed! | Movies News
- Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022 | Bollywood
- Glasgow artist reveals provocative billboards across the city
- World Tennis League: Kites find their wings in Dubai – News
- How to Celebrate Holidays with High Flu, COVID and RSV Levels
- China Sanctions 2 US Citizens for Action on Tibet | KWKT
- President Jokowi confirmed to watch Indonesia vs Cambodia match at GBK Benuanta
- Imran was imposed on the nation by stealing the mandate of Nawaz Sharifs: Marriyum
- Keyjuan Brown signs with Louisville football
- Here are the biggest video game releases of early 2023:This allows you to plan ahead