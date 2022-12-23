Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Worked In Female Focused Movies And Killed! | Movies News

New Delhi: People don’t rely on movies starring men as much as they used to. More real, honest and authentic stories are now in high demand. While “masala” films can perform well at the box office financially, there has been an increase in female-led films in recent years.

Here, we are sharing the list of five Bollywood actresses who mainly work in films aimed at women; looked:

Radhika Madan

The actress who has portrayed many critically acclaimed female-centric characters in films such as Pataakha, Angrezi Medium and Sanaa has established her own unique identity in the industry. Not many people know that she also played female-centric characters in some short films.

Sanya Malhotra

By playing supporting roles in sports biopics like Dangal. Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recently appeared in Umesh Bist’s contemporary social drama Pagglait. The film highlights the situation of a young widow who wants to realize her dream and earn a living but is prevented from doing so by the pressure of her family to remarry.

Puja Aggarwal

Puja Agarwal has been working on short films aimed at women since her appointment as an actress. Giving herself body and soul to the projects, she has worked on short films such as Truth about Lies and Mirror, and now she offers another female-focused short, “Bisaahee”. The story revolves around a current vlogger, Stuti, who arrives in a hamlet where women are executed for practicing witchcraft because it’s so primitive.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Popular and talented actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently worked on Hindi version of popular Marathi horror film Chhori. She has previously starred in Indian film series Pyaar Ka Punchama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

Kriti Sanon

Mimi is a social message drama starring Kriti Sanon. He talks about surrogacy. It centers on the life of a surrogate mother who has been abandoned. It became a major hit when it was released on the OTT.