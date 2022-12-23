2-inch Drishyam close to Rs 225 crore mark; becomes Bollywood’s third best wholesaler after Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files





Thriller directed by actor Ajay Devgn Drishyam 2 continues to make a long way in cinemas, more than a month after its release. Despite the release of films like Bhediya, An Action Hero, and James Cameron’s big-budget show Avatar: The Way of Water, Drishyam’s sequel continues to be the choice of moviegoers. And, if this continues, the film’s box office collection will soon cross the Rs 225 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has shared the latest box office numbers for Drishyam 2, which is currently in its fifth week. He wrote on Twitter: “#Drishyam2 remains stable, despite the invasion of #Avatar in the market. Will cross the 225 cr mark today [sixth Fri] [Week 5] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.56 cr, Mon 88 lakes, Tue 84 lakes, Wed 82 lakes, Thu 79 lakes. Total: 224.68 cr. #India business. #Drishyam2 remains stable despite #Avatar invade the market will cross the 225 cr mark today [sixth Fri] [Week 5] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.56 cr, Mon 88 lakes, Tue 84 lakes, Wed 82 lakes, Thu 79 lakes. Total: 224.68 cr. #India business. pic.twitter.com/Ql8Aox0qvT Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022 Drishyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam drama of the same name, started its run in theaters with a collection of Rs 15.38 crore. At the end of its first week, the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The next 100 crores arrived within two weeks. With Rs 224.68 crore already in its prize pool, the film became Bollywood’s third highest grossing this year. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra (Rs 257.44 crore) and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90 crore) topped the list. The success of Drishyam 2 has made it clear to trade pundits that audiences accept remakes and sequels if done well. Speaking about the success of Drishyam 2, the actor Tabu told indianexpress.com earlier, “Drishyam felt like home! At the time, few films were filmed in this space, especially with established names. I didn’t even expect there to be a sequel. But the Hindi adaptation was so well done. I expected it to get big, but it exceeded my expectations. I think my choices worked for me. Now, with the release of Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Cirkus, it remains to be seen if Drishyam 2 will see any further footsteps in theaters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-2-inches-close-to-rs-225-crore-mark-becomes-third-highest-bollywood-grosser-after-brahmastra-the-kashmir-files-8341011/

