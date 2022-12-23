Bollywood films: the progression of Bollywood films from multi-starring films to narrative films





There has been a steady stream of collective films over the years. Some of the most notable are perhaps by Sooraj Barjatiya. From Hum Saath Saath Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun’! These Barjatya masterpieces contribute to the image of the ideal Indian family in Hindi films. It has dramatization, sadness but never dares to go into the inherent dysfunctions of straightforward films that are essential to the history and future of Bollywood cinema. We have witnessed the shift from main single hero images in the 1970s and 1980s to multi-star spectacles. Films based on stars –



Zanjeer was one of the first films to embody “The Angry Young Man”, and he is often considered the first image of a single hero. After five other notable actors turned down the job, Amitabh Bachchan accepted it. However, it was Sholay who drastically changed the landscape of Bollywood. According to Western critics, this is a curry western that tells the story of two friends who would do anything to protect their principles. Ushering in the new millennium



In May 1998, the Indian government declared that Bollywood would be allowed to finance its films with foreign money, bank loans and business investment. In this case, Indian filmmakers would no longer seek government funding or engage in money laundering. Along with the economic upheaval, Bollywood was gradually changing its cinematic style. Relatable Cast vs. Star Power



Mainly because Bollywood has always been dominated by stars. The “actor” has always been in the background of the show, where the hero is the center of attention. And, while these conventions have stood the test of time, with actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking over from their ancestors, the younger generation of actors are just too “accessible.” “, as Johar puts it, through social media or the eagle-eyed paparazzi to wield that kind of star power despite being relatable. Character-driven stories

Instead of relying exclusively on Hrithik Roshan’s ability to attract audiences, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Zoya Akhtar’s Dil DhadakNe Do dives deep into the complexity of the characters. However, each of these films belongs to a specific genre.

Due to the advent of OTT platforms, films such as Monica O’, My Darling are now taking center stage with a brilliant cast of different performers. Perhaps it’s because of the sheer volume of accessible stuff that artists have overtaken stars. Maybe it’s because the performers lack the “magnetism” that Johar talked about to become a star. Only time will tell how hero-led movies fared against a multi-star Kuttey, with Shah Rukh’s Pathaan releasing in January. But, in the end, it should be noted that there is room for both.

Bollywood, a combination of “Hollywood” and “Bombay” (the former name of Mumbai), refers to the Hindi-speaking sector of the Indian film industry, which is still headquartered in Mumbai. 2-Who is the King of Bollywood?



Shah Rukh Khan, It is no surprise that he is nicknamed “King Khan”.

