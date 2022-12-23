Bollywood helped attract a new audience to Sufi music: Parwati Kumari

Panaji, December 2022– Bollywood has provided a platform for Sufi music to attract new audiences, according to renowned exponent of the Sufi singing genre Parwati Kumari, who performed at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival 2022.

Kumari and Kalpana Patowary, both singers, performed folk and Sufi qawwalis as part of Bickram Ghosh’s “Sufi-Folk Tales” segment for the country’s premier arts event.

Publicity

Folk Singer – Kalpana Patowary

“When we were kids, we were always drawn to the glitz and glamor of Bollywood. I think Bollywood is a great way to reach audiences of all kinds. When we bring such genres to Bollywood, there’s a chance that it attracts new audiences, so that’s a big plus,” Kumari said.

Asked about the state of Sufi music in India and whether it has succeeded in attracting new audiences in recent years, Kumari said the genre, which originated with Islamic Sufists, continues to be admired and loved no only in Asia, but across the world as well.

“I sincerely believe that music has no religion or caste. It is open to anyone who wants to appreciate the art and that is its beauty. Sufi is a beautiful genre, it is sung mainly to show the devotion while feeling one with God. It is enjoyed all over the country and also draws huge crowds when played to international music. So I feel like Sufi music has its own fanbase everywhere,” she said.

Speaking about the renewed interest in Sufi music among young people, Kumari said that music, like all other aspects of life, is about evolution and adaptation. “You always have to adapt with moderation to new generations and their interests. For our performance at the Serendipity Arts Festival, we present a cocktail of genres. I presented Sufi music, while Kalpana presented folk expertise, over a melody of drums and a plethora of other instruments. I love keeping new generations in touch with Sufi music, so it’s important to incorporate tiny elements of what they love, without straying from the roots,” she said.