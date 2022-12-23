John Krasinski Wants To Work In A Bollywood Film And Calls RRR Amazing





John Krasinski, known for his role in Office and Jack Ryanopen to Bollywood, RRRand much more in a recent interview withIndia today. The cast of Jack Ryan Season 3 was in Sydney, Australia to talk about the new season, where Office the star said he would like a crossover with Tom Cruises Jack Reach. John also revealed if he would ever make a Bollywood movie and what he thought about it. RRR. Asked about the SS Rajamouli RRRJohn said, “Is it RRR? Oh my god, I heard that was amazing. I wanted to see, I couldn’t see anything. I had just made a film, but I can’t wait to see it.” Asked about his plans to work in a Bollywood film, John shared, “God, I would love to do a Bollywood film.”

First video However, the actor jokingly mentioned that even though he is working in a Bollywood movie, there is a part he might not be good at. “Oh, no dancing. I would be horrible. I would be in the scene, but I would be the person who doesn’t dance. When told that in Bollywood everyone has to dance, John replied: is true. I mean, I’ll do it (laughs) but with maybe some subtitles at the bottom that say this guy is awful. As long as the public knows. The third final season of Jack Ryan was released on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. It is one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform and is co-produced by John himself. Meanwhile, the hype around RRR continues to grow and buzz around the film is spreading around the world. Recently, RRR was also nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). In fact, the song Naatu Naatu was recently nominated for the Oscars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/hollywood/125215-john-krasinski-talks-about-bollywood-rrr-interview.html

