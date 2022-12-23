Yash asks people not to disrespect Bollywood after the success of southern films

Actor Yash, who had a terrific year with the mega hit of his film KGF: Chapter 2, said he doesn’t want people to be disrespected in Bollywood just because Southern films have done so well this year in the North. Citing the example of the success of films such as KGF 2 and Kantara, which did very well in the north, he said it was just a phase and there was no reason to mistreat the film. hindi film industry. (Also read | Twitter hails KGF star Yash as he patiently poses with hundreds of fans for photos at the event)

Yash looked at the year for southern cinema and how they fared better than Bollywood. He said that the debate between films from the North versus films from the South should end. Yash further added that it is not good to corner anyone.

In an interview with Film Companion, Yash said: I don’t want the people of Karnataka to disparage another industry because we faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same. We worked hard to earn that respect. After that, we can’t start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everyone. Respect Bollywood. Forget that north and that south.

It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying: They are nothing. It’s just a phase. They taught us so many things, he added.

KGF: Chapter 2 was a mega hit at the box office. It got bigger 1000 crore at the global box office. It was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide. It was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The second part of the franchise was released amid very high expectations.

Speaking at the KGF: Chapter 2 trailer launch event, Yash said that Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part. “I’m very committed to my industry. I should get any credit for my movie. Honestly, I’m glad we did something with Chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit. credit, but it’s Prasanth Neel’s movie. It deserves all the credit. It can even make newbies act like hardworking professionals. And it loves its heroes and actors,” Yash once said.