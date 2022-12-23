Rohit Shetty is one of the country’s finest directors and hasn’t scored a flop in the last ten years. In recent years, he has made headlines when he made satirical comments against southern stars.

Finally, his film Cirkus was released today. The buzz for the movie wasn’t that great as the trailer didn’t click very well. With that, the reviews were very bad for the film.

Senior critic Taran Adarsh ​​called the film outdated. Set in the 1960s, the film has Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde as the main protagonists. Advance bookings were also low and now annoying word of mouth will further hamper the film’s progress in the days to come.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food