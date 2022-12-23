Shankar Sharma’s Portfolio: Not Only Shankar Sharma But 2 Bollywood Stars Also Doubled Their Money In This IPO





NEW DELHI: Dalal Street veteran Shankar Sharma’s pre-IPO bet on a small drone start-up, which listed on the BSE SME on Friday, earned him 100% profit on his initial investment of Rs 2.45 crore. Along with it, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor also doubled their money in DroneAcharya Aerial. Sharma owns 4.57 lakh shares in the company which he bought earlier this year at a price of Rs 53.59 per share. His total investment of around Rs 2.45 crore has now doubled to Rs 4.89 crore after the blockbuster listing. The share was trading at Rs 107.10 on the stock exchange, up 98.33% from its issue price of 54 per share. The Pune-based drone startup received an overwhelming response from investors as the IPO saw a 262x oversubscription. The retail part was subscribed more than 330 times. During the pre-IPO fundraising earlier in the year, Aamir Khan bought 46,600 shares of DroneAcharya worth around Rs 25 lakh. Ranbir Kapoor invested nearly Rs 20 lakh to buy 37,200 shares. The net purchase price for all pre-IPO investors was the same at Rs 53.59 per share. DroneAcharya AI is one of the first private players to receive a DGCA (Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile) certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) license in 2022. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 200 drone pilots. The Drone as a Service (DaaS) player also performs drone surveys and inspections in areas such as agriculture, mining, smart cities, water resources, power lines and public order .

In the first quarter of FY22-23, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 3.08 crore and net profit at Rs 70 lakh. About 60% of revenue comes from training, 30% from services and 10% from the sale of drones. The company now plans to start manufacturing 100% indigenous custom drones and offers land and underwater surveying services. “Training and manufacturing is going to play a major role in DroneAcharya’s growth story as a global brand. We are targeting not only the Indian market, but also Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the United States and Central Asia,” said Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Director. Director at DroneAcharya. The new funds raised through the IPO will be used to purchase and manufacture drones, sensors and processing infrastructure. (Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)



