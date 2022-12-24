Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s lost fame and why the King of Bollywood’s box office stumbled against Salman
Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut in films with resounding success in 1992 To install Deewana. The actor was seen in a supporting role in the film with Rishi Kapoor playing the lead role alongside Divya Bharti.
Publish the huge success of deewana, Shah Rukh Khan has gone from strength to strength at the box office in a short time, leaving every established and new star far behind to prove his box office supremacy.
The King of Bollywood has ruled the industry since delivering one blockbuster after another with no major competition in sight. Sure, there were other superstars like Sunny Deol, Govinda, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar delivering a blockbuster here and there, but no one had the consistency of Shah Rukh Khan.
As he reigned over the 90s and after 2000, it was a one-horse race for Shah Rukh Khan as he delivered the biggest blockbusters of the year in a row.
And I believe, the way Om Shanti Om in 2007 & Rab and Jodi’s children in 2008 rocked the box office, it was the heyday of Shah Rukh Khan doing what he does best.
However, things changed drastically after 2008 with the release of Ghajini followed by Sought And the final nail in the coffin was Dabangg in 2010.
This was also the era that marked the rise and rise of Salman Khan while Aamir Khan consistently delivered mega-blockbusters.
The last decade has been the worst for Shah Rukh Khan in terms of box office and now he is set to make a comeback in hopes of reclaiming his past glory with the release of Pathane.
Before Pathane, here are 5 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan lost his top spot to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and other superstars:
Contents
1. Lots of experiments
After the 2010s, when most stars stuck to the made and dusted formula and churned out blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan believed in saving unique content that didn’t work for him every time.
While Salman was doing things like Dabangg, bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai etc, Shah Rukh delivered My name is Khan, Ra.One, FAN, Jab Harry met Sejal & Zero.
Not all of these films received the love of audiences and Shah Rukh Khan slowly became alienated from what audiences were ready to see at the time.
Interesting way, Ra.A is now getting its due after a decade and I believe that in the longer term films like FAN & Zero will be considered as cults.
2. Lack of Masala Artists
After 2010 it was the era of masala artists and it seemed like Shah Rukh didn’t get the memo. It was also the time when the box office numbers in Bollywood were experiencing unprecedented growth.
During this decade, Shah Rukh had only one blockbuster which was Chennai Express, a masala artist. He tried the genre again with Good year & achieved good results, however, Dilwale received heavy criticism and failed to receive the expected love from audiences.
There was also Raes, which posed as a masala artist but in reality turned out to be a dark film.
If you look at the box office statistics, Chennai Express is still Shah Rukh’s biggest revenue (unadjusted inflation). The film ranks 12th in the world all-time chart, followed by Good year in 19th place & Dilwale on the 21st.
Now, Dilwale wasn’t a net hit and it’s still his third highest grossing showing that all SRK needed was a better masala artist and he ruled the box office.
3. Age is catching up with the king of romance
It was his romantic films that made him the biggest star in the world and the unfortunate thing about romantic stars is that there comes a time when you have to quit the roles you play when age catches up with you.
While his fellow superstars like Salman might continue with action movies and Aamir might continue with social dramas, the genres they master, Shah Rukh couldn’t fit into the mold of romantic comedies which is a youth centered area.
And maybe that’s why we saw him experimenting a lot instead of sticking to the kind that worked.
3. Bad music and movies with no repeat value
During the first two decades of his career, Shah Rukh Khan’s film music was once firecrackers. However, over the past decade, unless Chamak Challo in Ra.A in Dilwale, Lungi Dance in Chennai Express, they made it in Raees & Hawaii in jab harry met sejal, most Shah Rukh Khan songs simply did not find listeners.
Similarly, you can choose almost any Shah Rukh Khan movie before 10 years and watch it multiple times. However, over the past decade only a handful of them had repeat value and these were Ra.One, Chennai Express & FAN.
4. Wrong script selection
Let’s be honest, there is something seriously wrong with Shah Rukh Khan’s selection of scripts. We can all talk about experimentation and genres but if the writing isn’t up to par then nothing works.
Concrete example, Zero, FAN, Jab Harry met Sejal & Raes. All of these films had the potential to be massive hits, but somehow the writing faltered and these films are proof of that.
Now Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback with three massive films, Pathane & To soak. The three films belong to different genres and are expected to set the box office on fire.
Everyone is hoping that Shah Rukh Khan will finally find his name in the top 10 highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time.
It’s been four years since SRK was seen on the big screen and 8 years since he delivered a clean hit. Hoping everything changes with Yash Raj Films Pathane on January 25, 2023.

