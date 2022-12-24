From Katrina Kaif to Helen, the foreign divas who made it big in Bollywood

Bollywood is all encompassing, and the fact that many actresses from other countries are making their mark in the industry proves it. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these actresses have proven that despite being foreign, one can have a massive fan base in the Hindi film industry.

Let’s take a look at some of these Btown divas:

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, who has starred in several hit movies. Katrina is from Britain, who moved to India to work in showbiz when she was just a teenager. At first, Katrina found it difficult to speak and understand Hindi, but she quickly improved. Rest is history.

Helen, Bollywood actress and wife of Salim Khan, is also a foreigner. She was born in Burma. She traveled to India hoping to find work in film. In her time, she was the most famous dancer. One of his most famous songs is Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. This song helped her achieve immense success.

Nargis Fakhri, a popular Bollywood actress, is also not Indian. She belongs to the Pakistani-Czech ethnicity. She worked as a model for a while, before moving to Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. But she could not reach the level of success she wanted in films but continues to work in showbiz.

Jacqueline Fernandes comes from Sri Lanka. The actress has collaborated with celebrities like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She once held the title of Miss Sri Lanka. With the movie Aladdin, she made her Bollywood debut in 2009.

Sunny Leone is from Canada. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2 and is now a well-known celebrity in India. She has appeared in many Bollywood films and has several popular dance numbers to her credit.

Nora Fatehi is originally from Morocco, and she was born and raised in Canada. She has stated in interviews that she considers herself an Indian at heart.” The actress-dancer has gained a huge following of fans and has come a long way in the industry thanks to her dancing skills.

