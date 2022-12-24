Entertainment
From Katrina Kaif to Helen, the foreign divas who made it big in Bollywood
Last update: December 23, 2022, 2:24 p.m. HST
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these actresses have proven that despite being an outsider
Katrina Kaif was a native Briton who moved to India to work in showbiz when she was just a teenager.
Bollywood is all encompassing, and the fact that many actresses from other countries are making their mark in the industry proves it. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these actresses have proven that despite being foreign, one can have a massive fan base in the Hindi film industry.
Let’s take a look at some of these Btown divas:
Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, who has starred in several hit movies. Katrina is from Britain, who moved to India to work in showbiz when she was just a teenager. At first, Katrina found it difficult to speak and understand Hindi, but she quickly improved. Rest is history.
Helen, Bollywood actress and wife of Salim Khan, is also a foreigner. She was born in Burma. She traveled to India hoping to find work in film. In her time, she was the most famous dancer. One of his most famous songs is Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. This song helped her achieve immense success.
Nargis Fakhri, a popular Bollywood actress, is also not Indian. She belongs to the Pakistani-Czech ethnicity. She worked as a model for a while, before moving to Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. But she could not reach the level of success she wanted in films but continues to work in showbiz.
Jacqueline Fernandes comes from Sri Lanka. The actress has collaborated with celebrities like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She once held the title of Miss Sri Lanka. With the movie Aladdin, she made her Bollywood debut in 2009.
Sunny Leone is from Canada. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2 and is now a well-known celebrity in India. She has appeared in many Bollywood films and has several popular dance numbers to her credit.
Nora Fatehi is originally from Morocco, and she was born and raised in Canada. She has stated in interviews that she considers herself an Indian at heart.” The actress-dancer has gained a huge following of fans and has come a long way in the industry thanks to her dancing skills.
Read all the latest movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/from-katrina-kaif-to-helen-foreign-divas-who-made-it-big-in-bollywood-6679243.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CELSYS News
- Canine flu cases on the rise in DMV
- From Katrina Kaif to Helen, the foreign divas who made it big in Bollywood
- FDA is now making it clear: The morning after pill is not an abortion pill
- Shah Rukh Khan’s lost fame and why the King of Bollywood’s box office stumbled against Salman
- Year Ender 2022: 5 Bollywood movies that were popular on OTT this year
- Shankar Sharma’s Portfolio: Not Only Shankar Sharma But 2 Bollywood Stars Also Doubled Their Money In This IPO
- “Relax”: The video shows Russian military officers calming soldiers on the front lines
- Cdiz inside a Bollywood blockbuster
- “An eventful year comes to an end”
- Bollywood’s Biggie opens with bad word of mouth
- Yash asks people not to disrespect Bollywood after the success of southern films