Babylon: Was 1920s Hollywood Really As Decadent As In The Movie?

Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” captures 1920s Hollywood in all its decadence, debauchery and excess. Filming on dusty backlots and lavish mansions, Chazelle creates a feverish dream of vintage cinema through a contemporary lens. But before looking at the story through her own lens, Chazelle began by doing months of intensive research, finding inspiration in real-life Hollywood stars, power brokers, and events. And in many cases, the early days of cinema were quite outrageous.

“The reality is that these people were operating in a limitless world where an entire industry and city was being built from the ground up, and that takes on a certain form of madness,” Chazelle said.

The 1920s in particular were a freer time, says “Tinseltown” author William J. Mann. “There was incredible freedom before the production code was established, and so people had a much freer idea of ​​how they could live their lives. Hollywood before the code was a paradise for free thinkers and free lovers.

And all that freedom led to a lot of experimentation with sex, alcohol and drugs.

“The early Hollywood scandals are kind of about managing the talk of why stars self-destruct, and the studio system itself was a part of that,” says ‘Twilight of the Idols’ author , Mark Lynn Anderson. “The contracts were intense and it wasn’t a good work situation for stars making real money.” This kind of pressure to make dozens of movies a year could lead stars to addiction to drugs and alcohol, and several stars died from overdoses at an early age.

Here’s how it really went down with some of the people and events depicted in “Babylon,” which stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt and opens December 23.

Were there really so many drugs?

There was definitely a drug scene in Hollywood and drug trafficking rings operating in the studios, especially in the early 1920s before William Hays came to town and started suppressing morality both at screen and off screen. Although it is highly unlikely that the parties offered mountains of cocaine piled on tables for guests to freely indulge in, as shown in the film, drugs such as cocaine, morphine, heroin , opium and ether – an early anesthetic the film references – were all on offer.

Journalist Adela Rogers St. Johns, who inspired the film’s gossip columnist character Elinor St. John, recalled “Cecil B. DeMille doling out a psychedelic combination of hyoscine and morphine at parties “, reports Mann’s “Tinseltown”.

Much like today, drug addiction often began with painkillers given for an injury, as was the case with hunky actor Wallace Reid, who died in 1923 in a sanitarium where he was being treated for a morphine addiction after a train wreck. the November 17, 1920, issue of The variety reports a drug seizure, most likely from Reid’s dealer, in a blind article. “Thomas H. Tyner, aka Claude Walton, aka Bonnie Walton, was arrested here at a local lot with seven packs of heroin on him, according to the arresting officer. Tyner said he was delivering the drugs to one of the coast’s best-known male stars and it was the second time he had been contracted to deliver to the same star, including the wife, in hopes to break the habit, authorities said.”

Also in 1920, a huge scandal erupted when popular Selznick Picture Company flapper Olive Thomas was found dead in Paris, with The variety stating that she had ingested bichloride of mercury. the The New York Times said that police were looking for evidence of “rumors of drug and champagne orgies” and that “a former US officer, convicted of selling cocaine, was among those questioned”.

Given that cocaine wasn’t widely banned in the United States until 1922, while prohibition began in 1920, it’s no surprise that addictive substances flow fairly freely on Sunset Boulevard.

Flea, left, as a studio fixer and associate, played by Cutty Cuthbert, surveys the damage after a night of partying at “Babylon.”

©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

The Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle Scandal

Although only onscreen for a minute or two, Orville Pickwick’s character, a portly rich man who laughs while a young woman urinates on his body in the first wild party sequence of the movie, seems to have been loosely inspired by Roscoe “Fatty” Arboucle. Later during the party scene, Pickwick discovers that the woman has passed out, likely from some sort of overdose, and yells “wake up, wake up!”

Best-selling comic actor Arbuckle was implicated in the 1921 death of actress Virginia Rappe. Although Arbuckle was acquitted of accidentally raping and killing her, the suspicion that she was fatally injured after he penetrated her with a bottle of champagne refuses to die. “Babylon” references the urban legend with a later scene of a bottle being used on a woman.

But while it was never proven that Rappe’s death in a hotel room in San Francisco was directly caused by Arbuckle, there was nonetheless plenty of booze circulating around the actor and his friend, although alcohol was illegal for the entire decade. “Fatty Arbuckle was known to have one of the biggest cellars, which meant he had all that booze at his disposal,” Mann says.

“Scandal strikes the industry”, howled a September 16, 1921, The variety headline about the trial. “Arbuckle Affair Provides Capital to Screen Haters – Hundreds of Exhibitors Cancel ‘Fatty Comedies’.”

As a result of all this bad press, in 1922 former Republican Party chairman Hays was named the first chairman of what would become the MPA, with a mission to clean up Hollywood.

“There’s a new sensibility now, people care about morals,” says ‘Babylon’ character Manny Torres, played by Diego Calva, in a scene set in 1929.

“In the middle of the decade, what the studios are also learning is how to protect themselves from the press and the public. So one thing they didn’t have in the early 1920s, in the days of Fatty Arbuckle, the murder of William Desmond Taylor – it wasn’t until the middle of the decade that they started to find repairers capable of containing these scandals,” Mann said. .

In “Babylon”, Flea plays a studio fixer who exclaims “What a fucking mess!” when he sees the probably dead woman at the party.

“At the first sight of any kind of misbehavior, any kind of wild party that’s gotten out of control, they’re there to buy the press or buy the cops and it becomes an intrinsic part of the studio system,” Mann explains. “There have definitely been wild parties – there have always been wild parties, but by the end of the decade, the studios are containing them.”

“Interestingly, the introduction of the morality clause in this type of contract does not apply to industry executives – it only applies to visible talent who were company assets. , stars,” Anderson said.

In “Babylon,” Margot Robbie plays a free-spirited actress based loosely on Clara Bow, and also inspired by long-haired star Lia LaPutti, Jeanne Eagels, Alma Rubens, Thelma Todd and others.

©Paramount/courtesy Everett Col

Clara Bow – vampire or victim?

In “Babylon,” Robbie plays Nellie LeRoy, an aspiring actress whose character is partly inspired by Clara Bow. Like Bow, LeRoy comes from a poor background and eventually soars to fame.

Nicknamed “The It Girl” by St. Johns, Bow became a big star, but her career was nearly over when she was just 25. Like the character of Robbie, Bow enjoyed playing and hanging out with the USC football team (which included John Wayne at the time), but her reputation as a party girl was further muddied when she accused his secretary Daisy DeVoe of theft. The subsequent trial escalated baseless reports that she was a promiscuous drug addict.

Under the caption “Clara takes a hard break, says Par.” Variety reported in 1931 that “Miss Bow’s latest troubles with Daisy DeVoe, her ex-secretary, have the dailies again harpooning her ‘because she’s good copy’.”

The article continues: “Hysterical and distraught over the trial, the bad publicity given to her and the strenuous rehearsals of last week for ‘City Streets’, as well as a recent operation to remove a piece of cartilage from her jawbone , Miss Bow voluntarily asked Par for a six-week vacation.Although Bow was able to transition to walkie-talkies better than some actors, the star-making machinery chewed her up and spat her out in a matter of seconds. years only.

“In the late 20’s we see moral clauses being written into contracts and if you did anything to offend the image of the studio you could be fired – it was very loosely worded as to possible transgressions and certainly Clara Bow was the poster child for it, even if she really didn’t do anything wrong,” Mann explains.

Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu, whose character was inspired by Anna May Wong.

©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Anna May Wong – Trailblazing Actress

Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu in “Babylon,” dressed in a top hat and tail like Marlene Dietrich. Her character is inspired by Anna May Wong, the pioneering Chinese-American actress who starred with Dietrich in “Shanghai Express.”

Robbie’s character says of Li, “Do you think she swings back and forth?” Dietrich claimed to have had a romance with Wong, and speculation about his relationships with other women, including Leni Riefenstahl, has damaged his reputation, but as with many things that happened nearly 100 years ago, it is unverifiable that Wong was bisexual.

Li says in the film that she is going to Europe for better roles, like Wong did when racism made it difficult for her to succeed in Hollywood. Later, after losing the lead role in “The Good Earth” to a white actress, daily variety reported in 1937 that Wong planned “to establish his permanent residence in China and work on native imagery there”. Wong made a short film based on his experiences during his year in China.

Was there really a party tunnel with orgies, rats and alligators?

Absolutely not. But there were underground booze tunnels that led to speakeasies in downtown LA — which could have been the setting for an illicit encounter or two.

“Babylon” captures the massive changes in the business with an admittedly overblown view, but there’s no doubt that it was an exciting time.

“A lot of people remember the Silent Age and think of it as this alien place and strange planet that we can’t identify with today, and yet it’s important to see the Silent Age as a continuum in the 1930s and 40s.. Production, distribution, marketing, publicity offices, self-censorship, fixers – all of that, this whole studio system started in the 1920s,” Mann concludes.