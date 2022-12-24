Entertainment
Bass rescinds Garcetti’s order to light the Hollywood sign
This may be the shortest executive directive in the history of Los Angeles City Hall.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, on his last day in office, quietly signed an executive directive, a royal-sounding action that amounts to an order to city departments for a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
The prospect of lighting the sign has been controversial for decades, and Garcetti’s order immediately caused an uproar in the hillside neighborhood near the sign.
Mayor Karen Bass killed the order Wednesday, 10 days after Garcetti issued it. The executive directives go into effect 15 days after they are issued, according to the city charter.
I hereby rescind Executive Directive No. 36. There is no replacement, Bass wrote to department heads, according to a copy of the memo that has been reviewed by The Times.
Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said Thursday night that Bass rescinded the order because there were concerns about the legality of the order.
The Garcetti directive, issued Dec. 11, marked the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign, which was originally built as a temporary advertisement for the development of a new housing estate.
The Hollywood Sign Trust, the non-profit entity that maintains the sign, has been testing new technologies and the tests have demonstrated how the new technologies can focus the lights and help reduce the impact of the lights on wildlife and light ambient on local residents, Garcetti said.
As the Hollywood Sign’s centennial approaches in the coming months, it would seem fitting to build on these successful efforts to light up our city’s most famous landmark, the order said.
Garcetti commissioned an 18-month pilot program to enable sign lighting. The by-law stipulates the expenses associated with the lighting to be paid to the city and stipulates that the sign cannot be lit more than six times per year, for a maximum of three days per lighting.
Residents have long argued that the lighting of the sign creates traffic and safety issues, as visitors flock to the area at night to see the illuminated sign, as well as potential harm to wildlife.
We have a residential neighborhood that is 100 years old, said Sarajane Schwartz, a neighborhood resident and former Hollywoodland Homeowners Assn. President. Our infrastructure barely meets the needs of the residents here and there is absolutely no tourist or visitation infrastructure.
Schwartz said the neighborhood’s concerns center on public safety, particularly fire hazards and narrow, winding streets that are easily made inaccessible by illegally parked cars.
Schwartz enthusiastically welcomed Bass’s decision, saying: If you opened a door in our neighborhood [after it was released]I wouldn’t have been surprised if you heard people screaming and screaming with happiness.
On Tuesday night, the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council held a meeting where the Garcetti directive was discussed. In an email to members, the Hollywoodland Homeowners Assn. called it an emergency meeting.
Attorney Doug Carstens, who represents a Hollywood landlord, sent a letter Wednesday to Bass criticizing Garcetti’s midnight directive, which he said was a violation of local and state laws. He also said lighting the sign would have a negative effect on wildlife and neighbors, according to the letter, which was reviewed by The Times.
The recent tragic death of the P-22 puma highlights the need to find more and better ways to protect and preserve the wildlife of the Hollywood Hills rather than subjecting them to additional stressors and threats, Carstens wrote.
Travis Longcorean urban ecologist at UCLA who studies the environmental effects of artificial light, said this is a situation where the environmental impact should probably be analyzed before moving forward.
But, he continued, the general principle is that we want to reduce the amount of light at night in the wildlife areas of the city.
Jeff Zarrinnam, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, told The Times earlier this year that any lighting of the sign would be a collaborative effort in partnership with the trust, the city, which includes elected officials, the general public and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. .
Reached on Thursday, Zarrinam said he did not know why the order was rescinded.
Now the city may not have a lit sign for the anniversary, Zarrinnam said. I would like to know why she canceled it.
Garcetti, through a representative, declined to comment.
