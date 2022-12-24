Yash urges fans not to disrespect Bollywood movies after South Films success; “It’s not a good development”





2022 has been a tremendous year for Southern superstar Yash with the mega hit KGF Chapter 2. The film garnered a lot of praise from around the world as evidenced by its Box Office collection. However, the success of films from the South has overshadowed the popularity of Bollywood films. Opening with much the same, KGF star Yash said he doesn’t want people to be disrespected in Bollywood just because Southern films have done very well this year in the North. In a conversation with Film Companion, Yash said, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to belittle another industry because we faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same. We worked hard to get that respect.” “After that, we can’t start disrespecting anyone. We have to respect everyone. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and this south,” the KGF 2 star said. He further noted, “This n “It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They’re nothing. It’s just a phase. They taught us so much.” Yash said director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for KGF 2. He said, “I’m very committed to my industry. I should get the least credit for my movie. Honestly, I’m glad we did something. thing with chapter 1.” “KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Many people give me credit, but that’s bullshit. This is Prasanth Neel’s movie. He deserves all the credit. He can even make newbies act like hardworking professionals. And he loves his heroes. and actors,” he concluded. It is pertinent to note that KGF 2 grossed $27 million internationally with a worldwide gross of around Rs. 1188 crore. The film is touted as the third highest-grossing Indian film in the world, as it grossed 1,200 crore worldwide.

