Gudivada shocked by the death of actor Kaikala Satyanarayana





File photo of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana.

Residents of Gudivada, especially relatives, friends and others who had a close association and admiration for veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, were left with grief after his disappearance on Friday morning. They recalled his valuable contributions in the field of Telugu theater arts and film industry during his career which spanned six phenomenal decades. He had a huge following in Gudivada, where there is a street named after him. Satyanarayana had many friends, relatives and well-wishers in addition to die-hard fans in Gudivada, said Kaikala Siva, one of the actors’ nephews. Talk to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Siva said that Satyanarayana had obtained a Kala Mandir built in Gudivada with his personal donation which was matched with government funds. He starred in 777 films in which he donned a variety of roles. Satyanarayana was born in Kavutaram village in Gudlavalleru Mandal of Krishna district in 1935. Later his family moved to Gudivada due to their timber trade at that time. He was raised and educated in Gudivada. Before entering the Telugu film industry, Satyanarayana was a performing artist in Prabhakar Natya Mandali for over a decade, observed Naraharisetti Prasad of Gudivada, who was a member of that organization. Mr. Prasad, who retired as a municipal employee, said Satyanarayana was known for his starring role in a popular theater play Pelli Paduchu. He said: Satyanarayana was very active in the Natya Mandali. He was the best student of Pamarthi Subba Rao, the founder of Natya Mandali in the 1940s. Even after Subba Rao passed away in 2004, Satyanarayana used to visit and encourage artists. His first film was Sipayi Koothuru in 1959, directed by Changayya. Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed their condolences on the passing of the versatile actor. Mr. Harichandan expressed his deep sorrow over Satyanarayana’s passing and said that apart from making his mark in Tollywood, Satyanarayana had also served the masses as an MP. In his message, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Satyanarayana was a towering film personality, whose death left a void that was not easily filled. He recalled the ease with which Satyanarayana performed a wide variety of roles in all genres, from mythology to crime thrillers. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said Satyanarayana’s death was a great loss for the film industry and noted that he had a brotherly relationship with NT Rama Rao.

