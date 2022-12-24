Entertainment
Hollywood’s Nepo Babies Seem to Have a Widespread Meltdown
After New York magazine posted his viral cover on Hollywoods nepo (short for nepotism) baby boomer, celebrities all over the map seem to be falling into some sort of widespread meltdown. Stars like Lily Allen, Lottie Moss, Lily Collinsand even Jamie Lee Curtis speak out against being labeled as nepo babies, but let’s face it, it’s hard to take their reactions seriously when they’re born with opportunities most people could never even dream of having. Here’s why some celebrities are pushing back on the nepo baby label, and why it’s kind of bullshit.
I’ve been a professional actress since I was 19, which makes me an OG Nepo Baby, Curtis wrote in a December 23 Instagram post. As the daughter of famous actors Tony Curtis and Janet LeighHollywood’s scream queen made her film debut at age 19 with the 1978 slasher movie, Halloween an instant classic. But Curtis insists his privileged parentage has little to do with his success. “For the record, I have sailed for 44 years with the advantages that my associated and thoughtful fame has brought me, I do not claim that there are none, who try to tell me that I have no value by myself.”
Hey, no one is saying these successful celebrities aren’t talented! However, having famous parents certainly makes it a plot easier for these talents to be widely recognized. Still, Curtis seems to be expressing some insecurity in his latest Insta post. I never understood, and I will never understand, what qualities made me hire, she writes. Not a day goes by in my professional life that I don’t get reminded that I’m the daughter of movie stars, she added. The current conversation about nepo babies is simply designed to try to belittle, denigrate, and hurt. Jamie, nobody calls you untalented! It’s pretty hard to figure out when you have iconic actors for parents, though, and apparently you can’t figure out what qualities have you in store for those early acting gigs.
Curtis is certainly not alone in her apparent identity crisis. Lottie Moss, 24, daughter of model Kate Moss, also spoke out against label nepo baby in a now-deleted December 21 Twitter rant. (In fact, she full twitter feed is now deleted.) I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they’re not rich and famous or successful, obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families get a a head start because of that, but guess what? Life isn’t fair, Moss wrote, according to BuzzFeed. phew. Judging by this response, Moss seems more than a little angry about acknowledging his privilege.
Luckily, some stars don’t seem to take the talk that seriously. Netflix thriller star Eve Hewson behind his eyes (and daughter of legendary U2 musician Bono) has a refreshingly cheeky sense of humor about the whole situation. On December 20, she also took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation. I’m going to get Nepo Baby tattooed on my ass, she joked. All I can say is girls who get it, get it.
In the end, there’s nothing wrong with being a nepo baby. No one is saying that these successful celebrities aren’t talented on their own; it’s just important (and honestly, common sense) to recognize the advantage they had to get where they are.
