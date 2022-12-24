Bollywood star actress Rani Mukherjee is one of the seasoned actresses of Indian cinema. If reports are to be believed, she might make her way into Telugu cinema.

According to reports, Rani Mukherjee is in pole position to play one of the female roles in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming.

Rani is reportedly still in talks with the makers and the final call will be taken soon. Its inclusion should energize the film’s canvas in a big way.

This project will launch next month and more details will be released in due course.

