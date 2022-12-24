Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, actor stranded at Munich airport, loses his luggage. look





Actress Shweta Kawaatra, who is best known for playing Pallavi in ​​Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, shared her ordeal as she traveled from Mumbai to New York with a stopover in Munich. On her Instagram Stories on Friday, Shweta explained how her flight was canceled in Munich and she was stuck inside the airport for more than a day, along with her daughter. Shweta, who arrived in New York, said it’s been a week but she hasn’t received her luggage yet. (Also read | After Annu Kapoor, Hansal Mehta also tells how he was robbed in France) Sharing a video from New York, Shweta said: “Okay so we flew with Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit in Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for more than 26 to 30 hours with my child. No one was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a three to four mile line full of people asking questions.” She continued: “If the staff were available at the first class center where I went, they kicked me and my daughter out of that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear this. I wanted to ask. It was heartbreaking. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage would accompany us on the next flight we took, which didn’t happen. It’s been now We’ve been in New York for seven days and we haven’t received our bags, four bags, it was really crazy. Shweta captioned the post: “Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude and inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our luggage still hasn’t been found by @lufthansa. Hope we get our luggage back before returning to India @lufthansa. city.center @lufthansacargoag @lhtechnik @lufthansaviews.” Earlier, Shweta shared another video on Instagram in which she asked her fans and followers if they had ever faced such incidents. Shweta then informed them that she had been informed by mail by the airlines that they were unable to find her luggage even though the search was ongoing. Shweta also reported the loss of luggage, she said. Shweta wrote. “Anyone here who can help with information? Someone from Lufthansa pl help!!” On Thursday, she tweeted: “Lost 4 pieces of luggage traveling from Munich to JFK 7 DAYS AGO. LH 410 (December 14) Munich airport staff were RUDE beyond description. @lufthansa claimed our luggage would go with us on the next flight!!” She also wrote on Twitter, “Help me take this crazy. Enough patience was tested.” Shweta has been in several series such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kkusum, Ye Meri Life Hai, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, CID: Special Bureau, Saat Phere, Kumkum, Baal Veer, Adaalat among others. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Fear Factor India and Nach Baliye 2. Shweta has appeared in several movies such as My Brother Nikhil and Murder 2.

