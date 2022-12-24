Entertainment
Meta to pay $725 million settlement in Cambridge Analytica data access case
Today we celebrate a little oversight on an industry that has been allowed to prey on the less fortunate for far too long. diviner reports that the FCC takes a firmer hand in overseeing prison phone system in a simple bill, giving the regulator the power to ensure fair and reasonable charges for telephone and advanced communications services in correctional and detention facilities.
In other exciting news, the Daily Crunch will return next week in slightly diminished form, as Christine and Haje disappear for the holidays. The full newsletter will be back soon, and we wish you both a very merry Christmas if you celebrate it, a very peaceful holiday if you don't, and a magnificently prosperous 2023, either way. Lots of love, Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 4
-
Meta installs: After years of fending off a lawsuit, Meta has agreed to a $725 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit against Cambridge Analytica that collects data from Facebook users. Paul see you.
-
Breathe that fresh air: Mila, the maker of a smart air purifier from humble beginnings on Kickstarter, has scored $10 million in a round led by Electrolux. This gives it a $52 million valuation and the backing to add intelligence to a new product, a humidifier, It came written.
-
load it up: It looks like Tesla is winning in a space that Apple couldn’t make work. The automaker unveiled its $300 charging mat that can charge three devices at once, Mast reports.
-
The results are in: Dominique Madori interviewed three black investors about what they are preparing for in 2023. Read the full version on TechCrunch+.
Holiday shipping is easier this year, but technology still lags
Picture credits: Yuichiro Chino (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Global supply lines are in better shape than they were this time last year, but that doesn’t bode well for the future, writes Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport.
“This year, improvements in shipping largely reflect a decline in consumption rather than an improvement in the underlying infrastructure,” he says, noting that labor shortages, instability world and high fuel prices have created persistent bottlenecks.
“Fortunately, the data available today is rich beyond measure, and we also have the tools to harness it in ways that increase efficiency.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
We liked Ingrids in-depth look at how the decentralized social media player Mastodon scales as Twitter users scramble to find other ways to post whatever they think. TechCrunch + subscribers if you’re not one, you can easily read it too Q&A with Mastodon Creator Eugen Rochko.
If you’re a LastPass user like many of us here at TechCrunch, you might want to check your email if you haven’t already. LastPass says hackers stole some customer password vaults. Zack says it’s time to change your passwords.
Google does not accept India’s latest fine. pot holder reports search engine giant is appealing hundreds of millions of dollars in fines imposed on it on business practices on Android.
And we have four more for you:
-
Can there be a fair election in the land of social media?: Anne writes that sloppy content moderation during Kenya’s elections last year leaves other countries with questions about what social media companies, like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, will do to maintain the integrity of elections in Africa as their elections progress.
-
Persistence or annoyance?: @ElonJet creator Jack Sweeney now has a new Twitter account, still following Elon Musks’ jet, but now delayedwritten Connie. Meanwhile, if you’re Twitter Blue, you can now upload 60 minute videos, Ivan reports. I’m not sure any of us will stick around long enough to watch one, so good luck with those new view numbers.
-
Separate: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart no longer holds stake in PhonePe, pot holder written.
-
This move has Tesla investors shaking their heads: Tesla’s $7,500 rebate is desperate and heartbreaking for investors” written Rebeccacausing a reduction in its price target for the automaker.
