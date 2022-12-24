Who is Glass Onion star Janelle Monae?





At Christmas, Janelle Mone likes to organize murder-mystery parties. You learn a lot about people through the murder mysteries. You can see who’s a good liar and the kind of body language people use when telling the truth, says the Grammy-winning actor and musician, raising a meaningful eyebrow as she waves a baton. cinnamon in mulled wine. Golden balls are still swinging in her ears since she joined a group of unsuspecting singing singers under her hotel window in an energetic rendition of O Come, All Ye Faithful. It’s a particularly useful game when you’re getting to know someone. Mone, however, remains a real enigma. The 37-year-old began publishing gloriously extravagant sci-fi-themed rock operas in 2007, earning her a cult fanbase that included David Bowie and Prince (who became her mentor), and she’s spent the last decade switching forms between different characters and alter egos, most notably Cindi Mayweather, a time-traveling messianic android whom she introduced via her debut album ArchAndroid in 2010. Her talents, however, fall far short of be robotic. In concert, Mone sings with the power and charisma of a young Grace Jones, and on screen she gave standout performances in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and the Oscar-winning Moonlight. His latest role is in director Rian Johnson’s mischievous thriller Glass Onion (the sequel to 2021 box office hit Knives Out), which hits Netflix in time for the holidays. Starring Daniel Craig as pastiche detective Benoit Blanc, Mone deservedly plays the film’s most mysterious character, a tech entrepreneur who attends a selfish billionaire murder mystery party that goes horribly comically wrong. . Giving away anything else would spoil the movies’ endless twists and turns, but Mone is electric, and her unexpected double act with Craig is a particular delight. Part of the reason I made the movie was how much I love playing these games, says Mone, who revealed last year that she identifies as pansexual and non-binary (though she uses both the pronouns her and them). She stayed in one character or another throughout the filming process in Serbia and Greece, spending rowdy cocktail parties playing Mafia at Johnson’s with other stars such as Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Kathryn Hahn. Instagram photos from the parties suggest Mone was the only guest to attend in costume. I felt like I was in a theater troupe, she recalls, revealing that the actors are always part of a lively WhatsApp group. Daniel [Craig] is very funny. And I loved watching him switch between his British accent and his southern accent [US] dragging. It was masterful. Mone, who is sternly dressed in a boxy brown herringbone suit, white shirt and black tie, is a theatrical chameleon. When she’s not impersonating someone on screen, you’ll find her petite 5-foot frame inside an elaborate costume. Last Christmas she dressed up as the Grinch (I’m the Grinch, he’s so misunderstood), while this Halloween has seen her attending various parties as Alice in Wonderland White Rabbit and The Fifth Elements Diva Plavalaguna. In her music videos and on stage, Mone has appeared as a giant pink vulva, queen, and android.

