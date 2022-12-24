‘Babylon’ loves and hates Hollywood in equal measure





Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s proudly too grotesque flashback to the backlots and bacchanalia of Hollywood’s silent era, begins with an elephant projectile shit all over his wrangler and the camera. It ends, three exhausting hours of cartoon excess later, with a tribute to the magic of the movies, the kind of sentimental sizzle reel they wedge between acceptance speeches at the Oscars. Is it inconsistent to see Tinseltown as an amoral orgy of uncontrolled appetites and like the legendary dream factory? These perspectives on the movie industry are not so mutually exclusive. Holding both in your head at once is just a matter of acknowledging the studio system’s defining gift for, in so many words, spinning crap gold.

It’s 1926, and this elephant of symbolic size, catalog, and remarkable stomping in a room is the guest of honor at an explosive evening in Bel Air. For half an hour, before the title card even fell, Babylon immerses us in the age of jazz, the equivalent of a fraternal evening in a vast Californian mansion. There are mountains of cocaine; a sex worker who overdoses, but not before showering golden rains on this golden age; a tiny person bouncing on a phallic pogo stick, spitting foam. One shot arranges a pissed, pissing reveler in one quadrant of the frame, and a window shattering from an explosion in another, a mere taste of the overblown sinfulness of this bloated party. Chazelle’s camera travels and pans and Steadicams relentlessly through the debauchery, as if to say, “Isn’t it wild?”

Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a Jersey girl with dreams of big-screen fame, literally crashes the party, in a car she steers toward a statue as her entrance. “Either you’re a star or you’re not,” explains the budding ingenuity; she just needs her big break. She’ll get it soon after, stumbling across a movie set where she flexes her ability to turn tears on and off like a faucet. Nellie is a natural talent, but she cannot be tamed. Its rough edges do not sand. Robbie, in the closest film to an anchor central performance, cranks up Eliza-Dolittle-on-coke’s brashness to 11, making her Harley Quinn a study in subtlety. This is what the film asks of him. Paramount Pictures During this eruption we encounter the rest of Babylon‘s together, each up or down. There’s Jack Conrad, a leather idol modeled after the real John Gilbert, and played here by Brad Pitt, more Rick Dalton than Cliff Booth in his realization that his days in the spotlight are numbered. There’s also cabaret singer and interstitial writer Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li); jazz musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo); entertainment reporter Elinor St. John (Jean Smart); and the film’s nominal protagonist, spunky movie assistant to the stars Manny Torres (Diego Calva). All are based, at least loosely, on the ghosts of Hollywood’s past. Babylon clearly takes its cues (and title) from Kenneth Anger’s widely discredited Hollywood Babylon, a history of scandals heavier on salacious gossip than verifiable facts. Chazelle, following Anger’s example, imprinted the legend in bodily fluids. As Sing in the rain and The artist before him is a portrait of when Hollywood made the transition from silent to sound cinema, a turning point he treats as the inevitable but bittersweet fall of Rome. There’s a hazy ambivalence to the film’s perspective, caught between nostalgia and rejection of it. Are we supposed to mourn the death of a party that Chazelle describes as destructive and hedonistic? West Babylon merely point out how the industry has rubbed off its image by making its indulgences more private, in line with the Hays code on the horizon? The logistics of this radical change are more interesting. There’s a stunning sequence where Nellie, the Next Big Thing doomed to be yesterday’s flavor, struggles to hit her mark under a microphone, take after take, betraying new challenges in blocking, timing, performance and of technology. In its stress and repetition, the scene recalls Chazelle’s big breakthrough, his hellish music hall drama Whiplash. You could also identify Babylon as the writer-director’s black twin La La Land, reinforcing this movie’s dichotomous view of Hollywood as a dreamland that yearns for dreamers, with a haunting new score from Justin Hurwitz that echoes and twists the motifs of his previous “City of Stars.” Most of Chazelle’s pet obsessions are here, but he blew them away this time in a maximalist, consciously shock comedy More. The impression is one of a transparent attempt to truly detach from a control freak staring through a window in the kind of boundless fury he’s never been invited to. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures BabylonThe charm of , such as it is, lies in its foolproof excess. You can enjoy its screaming spectacle of sex, drugs, death, and screaming matches while wondering if Chazelle is cosplaying transgression, trying to become a rock star of American coke cinema. Is the movie three hours just to be three hours? It culminates early with a cross-sectional set depicting the filming of a fictional Kinoscope Studios sword-and-sandal production, viscous on-set mayhem involving a screaming mass of Skid Row drug addicts deployed as extras and a star-est – born moment for the divinely rude Nellie. Other detours, such as a piece presumably inspired by a rumor involving a snake in the desert, are more redundant. Babylon slides fully into parody and rip-off with a long sequence that plunges the film into the nine circles of Hollywood hell, the city’s asshole, populated by the most literal of bottom-eaters. As poor Manny, bound by a romantic interest in Nellie’s implosion, is drawn into a risque scam involving a vampiric mobster played by Tobey Maguire, you realize you’re watching a pale imitation of the most memorable scene in boogie nights. It’s just one of the touchstones in a Universal Pictures carousel built from the parts of other great modern American films. Did Chazelle choose Robbie partially for the The wolf of Wall Street and Once upon a time in Hollywood associations that its presence would confer? The man really wants what Scorsese, Tarantino, Anderson and Baz Luhrmann have. Its biggest misstep is basing the sentimentality of the film on such a one-dimensional hero. Babylon can barely feign the necessary interest in its ostensible lead character, Manny, a sparkling-eyed innocent whose slow transformation into a Hollywood power player looks like a napkin sketch of a dramatic arc, to be completed at a later date . Chazelle really swings for the fences at the end, when the voracious pursuit of sensation that drives the picture redirects to a Valentine’s Day for the industry, an embarrassingly gushing montage of studio delights past and present. today. But because it’s filtered through the perspective of a character we barely know, there’s no emotional charge to this climax. Right herefinally insists the film, are the roses that grew shit. Guess which scent is the strongest. Babylon is now playing in Houston theaters.





